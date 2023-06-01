Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler took the long way to NBA Finals showdown

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — There’s a thrown-together feel to the start of these NBA Finals as the Denver Nuggets get their first taste of hosting professional basketball’s premier event and the Miami Heat recalibrates on the fly after a marathon Eastern Conference finals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ball Arena was abuzz with beeping forklifts and buzzing television trailers Wednesday, and a makeshift tent was set up to accommodate hundreds of media members who don’t typically make their way to the Mile High City. One Nuggets player looked at the wall of cameras that flanked the court and used an expletive while dubbing the scene a “zoo.”

But Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Jimmy Butler, the series headliners, were not caught up in the excitement. As Nuggets Coach Michael Malone rhapsodized about Jokic’s low-key personality and authenticity, the Serbian center, who looked bored as he sat slightly off camera, sarcastically nodded his head and applauded the assessment. When it was Butler’s turn to take questions, he tried to swat a moth that was fluttering around the room and quipped that he would listen to the Spice Girls to pump himself up before Thursday’s Game 1.

Though Jokic and Butler hail from opposite sides of the globe, play different positions and have contrasting physiques, they share more than just a knack for maintaining levity. After a decade of Finals dominated by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard, Jokic and Butler are chasing their first championship rings. And both stars, who gradually transformed from draft afterthoughts into franchise players, have become accustomed to the underdog role.

“I think we’re not the favorite,” Jokic said. “In the Finals, there is no favorites.”

The oddsmakers strongly disagree, having installed the Nuggets as clear favorites to win the title and Jokic as the top pick for Finals MVP honors. Denver won nine more games than the Heat in the regular season, blitzed through the Western Conference playoffs with a 12-3 record and swept James’s Los Angeles Lakers out of the West finals to secure a nine-day break before the Finals. The Nuggets also hold home-court advantage after going 34-7 in the regular season and 8-0 in the playoffs at Ball Arena.

Miami, by contrast, won 44 games in the regular season, lost its first play-in tournament game and then beat the Chicago Bulls in a second play-in game to claim the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed. From there, the Heat has ripped off a 12-6 postseason, knocking out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, the fifth-seeded New York Knicks and the second-seeded Boston Celtics. Most impressively, the Heat responded to a last-second Game 6 loss to the Celtics with a stunning Game 7 rout Monday in Boston, a signature victory that reflected Butler’s well-earned reputation for resilience.

Jokic, 28, knows the long road, too. As a teenage prospect from Sombor, a town in northwest Serbia, he was invited to major international scouting events but wasn’t viewed as a Luka Doncic-like phenom. After dropping to the second round of the 2014 draft — ESPN was airing a Taco Bell commercial when he was selected with the 41st pick — Jokic didn’t become a full-time starter until midway through his second season.

“I was bringing Nikola off the bench,” Malone said. “I remember having the conversation [in December 2016] about, ‘What am I doing?’ This kid was all-rookie as a center. I started him that next game. That’s when our team took off. He became the focal point of everything we did. We realized that we had a player that we could build an offense, a team and an organization around.”

The Nuggets didn’t reach the playoffs until Jokic’s fourth season. The 6-foot-11 and 284-pound big man dropped weight, improved his conditioning and emerged as an all-star at 23 thanks to his deft passing and scoring ability.

Jokic kept raising his game and stuffing the box score, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2021 and 2022. Still, serious doubts lingered about his ability to lead a championship team as his lack of defensive mobility and versatility cost Denver during playoff series against James, Curry and Chris Paul.

“In some ways, it’s a mirror-image series,” Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Not in terms of style but teams that probably have been overlooked, underestimated and built a chip on their shoulder over that.”

Butler was kicked out of his mother’s home as a teenager in Tomball, Tex., and was taken in by a friend’s family. A stint at Tyler (Tex.) Junior College helped him land at Marquette, where he played for three seasons before he was selected by the Bulls with the 30th pick of the 2011 draft. Like Jokic, Butler began his career riding the bench but blossomed into an all-star in his fourth season.

As the 6-7 Butler developed into a bruising two-way wing, he faced questions about his coachability and leadership skills. An alpha personality who talked tough and had little patience for losing, Butler was traded by the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves in quick succession. A subsequent stop with the Philadelphia 76ers lasted mere months before he found a home with the Heat in 2019. Flourishing in a no-nonsense culture that prizes competitiveness and results, Butler led Miami to the 2020 NBA Finals and to three East finals appearances in the past four seasons.

“I’m not perfect or anywhere near it. But I’m me,” the 33-year-old said. “My style of leadership works here. I would like to say that I’m never rattled. I’m very calm. I’m very consistent in everything that I do. I think when my guys look at me like that, they follow suit in every single way. I love that about them because they’re never shook.”

Though Jokic and Butler play for teams that favor collective philosophies on offense and defense, their individual performances will go a long way to deciding this series. Jokic’s size, strength and improvisational style make him a nightmare matchup for Bam Adebayo and Miami’s undersized front line, while Butler’s sledgehammer physicality and late-game heroics will test the likes of Denver’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon. Only one star will get to enjoy a long-sought-after payoff.

“I never thought that I’m going to come here, but I’m playing the same way since my days in Sombor,” Jokic said. “I didn’t change. Maybe I upgraded a little bit, but I didn’t trade my style of play since Day One. And it’s working.”

