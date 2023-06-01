NFL coach Raheem Morris helps save child, credits AED training

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save a 3-year-old drowning victim this past weekend at a Las Vegas hotel pool. Morris was with his family at the Encore Las Vegas when he saw the child in distress. The boy was pulled from the pool by his father, Morris told ESPN on Wednesday, and while a lifeguard began to administer CPR, Morris told ESPN his “first question was, where is the [automated external defibrillator]?” and he took off to find it.

“When I got back, we had a doctor on-site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and [the child] ended up being okay.”

The importance of AED training and availability has become more widely acknowledged since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped after he took a hit to the chest during a “Monday Night Football” game in January, and Morris credited the Rams’ recent training in CPR, AED and first aid for his response.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

Morris also mentioned that the recent drowning of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter Arrayah in April helped increase his “awareness and preparedness.”

Hamlin, who returned to limited offseason practices the past few weeks with the Bills, has become the face of a campaign to raise awareness for legislation that seeks to improve access to the type of care that saved him. Hamlin, with his 8-year-old brother and 10- and 11-year-old cousins by his side, spoke briefly at a press event advocating for the Access to AEDs Act, which calls for schools to receive grants for the implementation of AED and CPR programs.

“Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country — 7,000 kids every year,” Hamlin said in March. “The majority of the kids impacted are student-athletes, and research shows that one in every 300 youths has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk. For schools that have AEDs, the survival rate for children from sudden cardiac arrest is seven times higher. The Access to AEDs Act will help ensure that schools are just as prepared and trained to respond in a time of crisis as those on the sideline of an NFL game.”

His comments came as the NFL announced the launch of the Smart Heart Sports Coalition, a partnership with the NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL, NCAA, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Korey Stringer Institute, National Athletic Trainers’ Association and Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation to push for all 50 states to adopt emergency action plans.

