SEC makes major change for 2024 season, but thorny schedule issues remain

With Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC in 2024, the conference decided Thursday on its scheduling format for that season. In a major change, the long-standing two-division setup will be scrapped in favor of one 16-team league, with the top two at the end of the regular season moving on to the conference title game.

However, the thorny issue of whether to move from eight conference games for each school to nine continues to lack a long-term resolution. In a vote Thursday by SEC school presidents and chancellors, the league retained its eight-game structure for the 2024 season, with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey expressing hope that the issue is decided before next year’s spring meetings.

Noting that the conference’s “long-term options are fully open,” Sankey told reporters: “Nobody wants to go through this every year.”

In an SEC statement, Sankey said that agreeing to a temporary arrangement for the 2024 season “will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing nonconference commitments of our members.”

“It will also provide additional time to understand the impact of an expanded College Football Playoff,” he added, “and engage with our media partners as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

With the CFP expanding in 2024 from four teams to 12, some SEC programs are interested in getting more feedback from the playoff selection committee on whether it may place more weight on strength of schedule than on overall record. Given the annual strength of the SEC, moving to nine conference games could make member schools more vulnerable to a costly loss, but that might be offset by an emphasis among CFP committee members on quality of opponent.

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze said one major aspect of 8- or 9-SEC game debate is the 12-team @CFBPlayoff: “How does the playoff (committee) look at it? If you drop a second game or a third one to a top team: do you get in?” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 30, 2023

SEC officials have also been reportedly discussing whether adding a ninth conference game would lead to greater revenue from broadcast partner ESPN.

Another significant consideration for conference members is the effect expansion will have on traditional rivalry games. In the eight-game format, each team will have one annual rivalry game, with seven games rotating among the 14 other teams. Under a discussed nine-conference-game format, each team would have had three fixed games every year, with the other six rotating.

Long a proponent of increasing conference games to keep pace with SEC expansion, Alabama Coach Nick Saban signaled in March that he began having second thoughts once he learned that the Crimson Tide could be matched up every year with fellow heavyweights LSU and Auburn, plus resurgent Tennessee.

“We got three teams, and two of them are in the top 10 and the other is in the top 10 a lot,” Saban said (via Sports Illustrated). “ … I like playing more SEC games. I think it’s good for the game and good for the fans. I think they have a better chance to get the parity right doing the eight games. I’m talking about the balance of who has who.”

The debate between an eight-game or nine-game conference schedule has been a hot topic in SEC circles since 2021, when the conference invited Oklahoma and Texas to join. The two programs were initially set to defect to the SEC in 2025, but they struck a deal with the Big 12 in February to do so one year sooner.

Further complexities created by a nine-game conference schedule would include an annual imbalance for most schools between home and away games. Getting rid of the divisions in 2024, however, ensures that schools can play every other SEC team at least twice in a four-year period regardless of the amount of conference games.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey explains why the league went with 8-game league sked for 2024 with eye on developing long-term plan within year: pic.twitter.com/ffLo9WOph9 — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) June 1, 2023

Sankey said Thursday that when the 2024 SEC schedules are revealed June 14, fans should expect to see some particularly resonant rivalry games, such as Alabama-Auburn and Mississippi-Mississippi State, remain intact.

“Are we not going to play the Iron Bowl and Egg Bowl? I won’t be the commissioner if that happens,” said Sankey, who was named to his position in 2015.

At the SEC meetings this week in Destin, Fla., Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said his school would prefer a nine-game schedule, in part because the Longhorns play an annual rivalry game against Oklahoma at a neutral site. Once reunited in the SEC with former Big 12 rival Texas A&M, Del Conte added, Texas wants to face the Aggies as soon as possible, but Texas and Oklahoma won’t get voting rights until they become full-fledged members of the conference.

The SEC split into East and West divisions in 1992, after it expanded to 12 teams with the additions of Arkansas and South Carolina. The conference grew to 14 members when Missouri and Texas A&M joined in 2011.

