The Washington Capitals now have a gray-bearded captain who will turn 38 before next season begins, presumably — biology would dictate — winding down. They have a waxed-headed coach who will be 41 when he runs his first NHL game, decidedly ascendant as the league’s youngest head man at the moment. Spencer Carbery will be the eighth head coach for whom Alex Ovechkin will play. He very well could — and should — be the last.

That’s not to push Ovechkin out the door, because there’s still the matter of scoring the 73 goals he needs to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most ever, an impending reality that is permanently difficult to comprehend. “It’s a huge responsibility,” Carbery said of overseeing Ovechkin’s pursuit of Gretzky, and he’s not wrong.

But if General Manager Brian MacLellan’s bet on Carbery as the Capitals’ next head coach is right, the native of British Columbia will do what no coach before him could have realistically expected: outlast Ovechkin in the District. That, in turn, means he would get to both design and define what the Capitals become next.

“We’re in a transition period here,” MacLellan said. “We’re trying to make the most of it. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

This is an important hire, and Carbery — who was formally introduced Thursday at a news conference at Capital One Arena — could be a fine coach who is being placed in an untenable situation. The Capitals can’t fully rebuild, because they badly want to usher Ovechkin into history with meaningful games and a worthy roster. But they also can’t keep rolling out the same group of Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson and identifying it as their core.

So here comes the part in which Carbery can excel: Development. He did it for five years as the head coach of the Capitals’ East Coast Hockey League affiliate in South Carolina and three more years as head coach of the Caps’ top minor league club in Hershey, with stops as an assistant in other places along the way. Knowing and drawing more out of 23-year-old defenseman Martin Fehervary, 22-year-old center Aliaksei Protas, 22-year-old forward Connor McMichael and others shouldn’t be the issue. He has done that job before.

The challenge, then, is to somehow seamlessly get younger without having the established guys think, “Who does this guy think he is and what’s he doing questioning the way I do my job?” The conviction with which Carbery spoke in front of the television cameras Thursday was admirable. “Our players will know exactly what the expectations are,” he said, sternly, flatly and convincingly. That conviction has to be the same whether addressing a player who has scored 822 NHL goals or none.

“I think there’s a mix, right?” Carbery said. “I think my job coming in here: We have a highly motivated group of veteran players, leadership group, and we also have a group of players that it’s my job to bring along and integrate into that group. …

“That, to me, is exciting, if you have young players that are hungry to prove that they’re capable National Hockey League players and you’ve got a group of veteran players that feel like they’ve got a chip on their shoulder. They’re ready to prove something, that we are still a very strong team in the National Hockey League.”

The Capitals’ road to Carbery was predictable. This young-old-young toggle is typical across sports and particularly in this organization’s recent history. When one approach doesn’t work, go the other way. Makes sense.

When MacLellan first became general manager in 2014, he did so because Adam Oates, a Hall of Fame player but first-time NHL coach, had failed to reach the playoffs. MacLellan was paired with Barry Trotz, who had already spent 15 years behind an NHL bench. When Trotz resigned after the 2018 Stanley Cup victory, MacLellan turned in-house to assistant Todd Reirden, who had been a head coach in the AHL but not at the top level, because why upset a system that had worked? When Reirden was fired two years later — evidence that you can’t know how a capable coach will handle his first chance at the big chair — the choice was Peter Laviolette, an NHL veteran of four previous teams, 18 previous seasons, a Cup win and two other appearances in the Cup finals.

This is a tennis match, and the volley is now back from established and experienced to young and unproven, although maybe that’s too dismissive of Carbery, who is proven at the sport’s lower levels. MacLellan said the Capitals at least did background checks on available veterans — not the tainted Cup winner Joel Quenneville, thank goodness — but his conclusion was important.

“Spencer came out on top from Day One,” MacLellan said.

Maybe the most impressive thing Carbery said Thursday involved his decision to leave a comfortable job in a familiar organization — he was the AHL’s coach of the year in Hershey — for a job as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant before the 2021-22 season.

“I never played in the National Hockey League,” Carbery said. “I hadn’t coached there yet. It was a difficult decision but one that I felt that: a) I could help their organization, and b) me personally, I felt like it would help a lot with my development to one day hopefully become a National Hockey League.”

He had developed players. He had the self-awareness that he had to develop himself.

The path for the Capitals to get better in personnel isn’t obvious. They aren’t a destination spot for an aging veteran looking to make one more run at a Cup — Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews, say — like they once were for a Justin Williams. Plus, they shouldn’t be pursuing players in their mid-30s, because they have enough of those. They have the eighth pick in the draft, but if that player has a significant impact on Carbery’s second team, they will have done well. MacLellan has pulled off some shrewd trades dating back to landing Oshie from St. Louis in 2015, so maybe there’s a move to be made in that market.

But the bet here is this is threefold: The roster as constructed is mostly what Carbery will have to work with in 2022-23. Beyond that, this is Ovechkin’s last coach and MacLellan’s last hire.

The transition to a post-Ovechkin era can’t truly begin until goal No. 895 hits the back of the net and Ovechkin finally unlaces his skates for good. By then, Spencer Carbery should be a known commodity to Capitals players, Capitals fans and the NHL. In June 2023, he can be described as “on the rise.” If he’s still viewed that way two Junes from now, the Caps will have identified and empowered the correct steward to oversee the franchise’s Ovechkin-less future — whatever that will look like.

