For Spencer Carbery, a reunion with the Capitals ‘always felt right’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A black van door slid open in front of Capital One Arena on Thursday morning, and before Spencer Carbery waved to a crowd that had gathered to welcome him as the new coach of the Washington Capitals, the 41-year-old helped his young family pile out of the vehicle. Carbery took the hand of his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, and entered the building flanked by his wife Casey and their 11-year-old son Hudson, eventually stopping to check out photos of old Capitals teams before arriving at a news conference that would officially introduce him as the youngest coach in the NHL.

Carbery, dressed in a crisp navy suit, took his seat and smiled at his family in the front row. Soon, he faced questions about how he might lead one of the league’s oldest teams as a first-time bench boss — but before he responded, he nodded toward his wife and kids. “I’ve taken them on quite the journey the last 13 years and toted them around this continent,” he said. “I’m nowhere near sitting here without their continued support.”

That support had carried him through coaching stints with the Capitals farm system in North Charleston, S.C., and in Hershey, Pa., over the past decade, but it was only after Carbery left Washington’s organization two years ago to test himself as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs that the door opened to this opportunity. He learned to deal with scrutiny in the NHL’s biggest market, rebuilding the team’s power play into one of the league’s best while learning to handle a crop of the team’s stars.

From afar, Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan had kept an eye on that development, hoping that he would one day have a chance to bring back a homegrown coaching product who would soon be in high demand. When Washington’s head coaching job opened in April, MacLellan had a top choice and never wavered even as the team did its due diligence on other candidates — and even as Carbery interviewed with other teams, there was only one truly natural fit.

Advertisement

“As I went through the process with my family, this has always felt right for me, this organization,” Carbery said. “The people I have relationships with, the way they treat players, the players they value. As I went through it, everything kept drawing me to this organization.”

Carbery provided an ambitious vision for the future of the franchise on Thursday. He spoke of the importance of strengthening his relationship with the veteran core and uplifting that group with young, energetic players. He vowed to build the team’s identity around pace and connectedness, which were glaring issues this past season. And he spoke of supporting captain Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record over the coming seasons and how it must be balanced with rebuilding a winning roster.

“It’s a huge responsibility for me as a head coach. I’ve watched and saw his greatness up close and indirectly and I take a lot of responsibility in that,” he said. “So it’s my job as head coach to put him in situations where he can be successful and that’s what my challenge is and I don’t take that lightly at all. That’ll work into how we play as a group. That’ll be one of my focuses is how do we put him in situations to succeed.”

MacLellan said that there is a “trust and comfort” with Carbery, who finished his playing career with Washington’s ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, in 2010. The next year, he was hired as the head coach of the team, where he served for five years; Carbery eventually took over as head coach of Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey in 2018, growing close to many Capitals prospects in his three seasons there and building relationships across the organization. But even after he earned the AHL’s coach of the year honors in 2020-21, the Capitals did not have room to promote Carbery before he left for Toronto.

Advertisement

“That’s the way the business works. It’s unusual in that you try to develop coaches, but if the timing doesn’t work out for the parent organization, another team could come in and pick off guys and have them for a few years,” MacLellan said. “In the beginning we were disappointed that Toronto hired him. But on the same page we were excited about what he could do development-wise.”

Carbery quickly made a name for himself because of his work with Toronto’s power play, which produced the highest scoring percentages in franchise history over the past two seasons, converting at a 26.6 percent rate in that span. He directed a cast of stars on that unit, including Auston Matthews, experience MacLellan believes will serve him well with Washington’s veteran dressing room.

“It was a difficult decision,” Carbery said. “but one that I felt like, A, I could help their organization, and B, me personally, I felt like it would help a lot in my development to one day hopefully become an NHL head coach.”

Among Carbery’s first tasks will be to collaborate with MacLellan in hiring two assistants, one to oversee the team’s power play and another to run the blue line. He will continue to meet his players in the coming weeks and help the team prepare for the draft at the end of the month.

Advertisement

But first, he just wanted to bask in his arrival Thursday. After he was done with his news conference, he greeted his family and gave them hugs. He said they would be looking for housing later in the day and for a youth hockey league for his son. At one point, Carbery called his hiring “surreal.”

“I’ve been indirectly stepped away from the organization for a few years at different points,” he said. “But I’ve always had a connection to this organization, and this team.”

GiftOutline Gift Article