USMNT Nations League roster includes World Cup vets and a new face

In the effort to retain two regional titles this summer, the U.S. men’s national soccer team has planned all along to use a similar strategy that succeeded two summers ago: a European-heavy squad for the first test and a largely MLS-based group for the second trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the Concacaf Nations League finals, a four-team competition kicking off in two weeks in Las Vegas, interim coach B.J. Callaghan on Thursday followed through on those plans by selecting 20 players from leagues abroad for the 24-man training camp.

In a few weeks, after most of the Nations League squad begins summer vacation between club seasons abroad, Callaghan will summon many MLS players for the Concacaf Gold Cup, a 16-team competition beginning July 24 at several venues in the United States and Canada.

The Nations League roster includes World Cup veterans Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Matt Turner, as well as Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, a multinational forward who last month committed to the U.S. program after competing primarily for English junior national teams.

Other call-ups include World Cup members Yunus Musah, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna. Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards, who missed the World Cup with injury and hasn’t played for the U.S. team since January 2022, was also selected.

“In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and our culture,” Callaghan said in a statement. “We’re excited to integrate some of the newer faces as we set out to achieve our first goal of the summer in defending the Concacaf Nations League title.”

Callaghan was scheduled to answer reporters’ questions Thursday afternoon.

Thirteen of the call-ups are from the 26-man squad that advanced to the World Cup’s round of 16 in Qatar in December. Clubs from 10 countries are represented, including MLS goalkeepers Sean Johnson (Toronto FC) and Drake Callender (Inter Miami), and defenders Miles Robinson (Atlanta United) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Eight foreign-based players were ruled out because of injury: goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath; defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tim Ream; midfielders Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman; and forwards Josh Sargent and Daryl Dike.

Callaghan — an assistant who was promoted this week after interim coach Anthony Hudson left for other opportunities — has until Monday to submit a 23-player roster to Concacaf. With four goalkeepers in camp, one will not make the cut. Callender and Israeli-based Josh Cohen have never played for the national team.

MLS players passed over Thursday but who seem likely to receive Gold Cup invitations include forwards Jesús Ferreira, Brandon Vazquez and Jordan Morris, and midfielder Kellyn Acosta, among many others. Some players based abroad who weren’t chosen for the Nations League are candidates for the Gold Cup. Few, if any, players will appear in both tournaments.

In 2021, with a similar split squad, the United States won both trophies by beating Mexico in the championship games.

This story will be updated.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Reims), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club América).

