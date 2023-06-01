Wizards hire former Hawks executive Travis Schlenk to front office

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It isn’t a name to fill the Washington Wizards’ vacant general manager position, but new Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger made his first hire. Former Atlanta Hawks executive Travis Schlenk will serve as the senior vice president of player personnel, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, as the reimagined Wizards front office continues to take shape.

Schlenk will oversee all professional and amateur player evaluations worldwide, manage the organization’s scouts and help construct a new criteria by which the team will evaluate players. Winger, now operating from D.C., continued his general manager search and conducted interviews this week, according to two people with knowledge of the process.

Count Schlenk’s hiring as further indication that more significant changes are coming — Winger’s redesigned front office will be bigger than previous iterations.

Schlenk comes to the Wizards after spending more than five years leading the Hawks’ basketball operations. He stepped down in December as part of an overhaul of Atlanta’s front office to transition into what the Hawks called an advisory role, but the Athletic reported Schlenk was a no longer a part of Atlanta’s organization and was free to join another team.

From the beginning of his tenure in 2017, Schlenk had overseen the rebuilding of the Hawks, an arc that included drafting two-time all-star Trae Young and current Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Kevin Huerter and culminated in the franchise’s second trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

Before his time in Atlanta, Schlenk worked for 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, the last five of which he spent as an assistant general manager under two-time executive of the year Bob Myers. In that role, he managed all of the Warriors’ day-to-day basketball operations. Before then, he was the Warriors’ director of player personnel.

Aside from Schlenk’s hiring, turnover on the Wizards’ coaching staff at the assistant level has already begun.

ESPN reported earlier Thursday that assistant coach Ryan Richman accepted a coaching job in Japan after spending a decade with the Wizards’ organization. In May, the team did not renew the contracts of assistant Alex McLean, the former director of player development, and Dean Oliver, who specialized in analytics.

