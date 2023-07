How to watch the women’s World Cup on TV and streaming (Illustration by Michael Domine/The Washington Post;iStock)

This year's women's World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand, meaning many U.S. soccer fans will need to alter their sleep schedules to be able to watch: Most of the matches will take place in the wee hours of the morning on the East Coast. Here's how far the host locations are ahead of U.S. Eastern time:

Perth: 12 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time

Adelaide: 13 hours 30 minutes ahead of U.S. Eastern time

Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney: 14 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time

New Zealand (Dunedin, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington): 16 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time

Fans also will need access to Fox and Fox Sports 1, the television channels that will air the matches, or a streaming subscription that provides access to those networks or to the Fox Sports app. (Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu are among the streaming services that carry those networks.) Spanish-language broadcasts will be on Telemundo and Universo and will stream on Peacock.

Here is the full schedule for this summer’s Women’s World Cup, including the television information.

All times Eastern.

World Cup TV schedule

Group stage

Thursday, July 20

3 a.m.: New Zealand vs. Norway (Fox, Telemundo)

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Ireland (Fox, Universo)

10:30 p.m.: Nigeria vs. Canada (Fox, Universo)

Friday, July 21

1 a.m.: Philippines vs. Switzerland (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

3:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Costa Rica (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

9 p.m.: United States vs. Vietnam (Fox, Telemundo)

Saturday, July 22

3 a.m.: Zambia vs. Japan (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

5:30 a.m.: England vs. Haiti (Fox, Telemundo)

8 a.m.: Denmark vs. China (Fox, Universo)

Sunday, July 23

1 a.m.: Sweden vs. South Africa (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

3:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Portugal (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

6 a.m.: France vs. Jamaica (Fox, Telemundo)

Monday, July 24

2 a.m.: Italy vs. Argentina (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

4:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Morocco (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

7 a.m.: Brazil vs. Panama (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

10 p.m.: Colombia vs. South Korea (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Tuesday, July 25

1:30 a.m.: New Zealand vs. Philippines (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

4 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Norway (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

Wednesday, July 26

1 a.m.: Japan vs. Costa Rica (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

3:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Zambia (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

8 a.m.: Canada vs. Ireland (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

9 p.m.: United States vs. Netherlands (Fox, Telemundo)

Thursday, July 27

3:30 a.m.: Portugal vs. Vietnam (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Nigeria (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

8 p.m.: Argentina vs. South Africa (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Friday, July 28

4:30 a.m.: England vs. Denmark (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

7 a.m.: China vs. Haiti (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Saturday, July 29

3:30 a.m.: Sweden vs. Italy (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

6 a.m.: France vs. Brazil (Fox, Telemundo)

8:30 a.m.: Panama vs. Jamaica (Fox, Telemundo)

Sunday, July 30

12:30 a.m.: South Korea vs. Morocco (Fox, Universo)

3 a.m.: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (Fox, Telemundo)

3 a.m.: Norway vs. Philippines (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

5:30 a.m.: Germany vs. Colombia (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

Monday, July 31

3 a.m.: Japan vs. Spain (Fox, Telemundo)

3 a.m.: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

6 a.m.: Canada vs. Australia (Fox, Telemundo)

6 a.m.: Ireland vs. Nigeria (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Tuesday, Aug. 1

3 a.m.: Portugal vs. United States (Fox, Telemundo)

3 a.m.: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

7 a.m.: China vs. England (Fox, Telemundo)

7 a.m.: Haiti vs. Denmark (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Wednesday, Aug. 2

3 a.m.: Argentina vs. Sweden (Fox, Telemundo)

3 a.m.: South Africa vs. Italy (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

6 a.m.: Panama vs. France (Fox, Universo)

6 a.m.: Jamaica vs. Brazil (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

Thursday, Aug. 3

6 a.m.: South Korea vs. Germany (Fox, Universo)

6 a.m.: Morocco vs. Colombia (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo)

Round of 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

1 a.m.: Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

4 a.m.: Group C winner vs. Group A runner-up (Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, Universo)

10 p.m.: Group E winner vs. Group G runner-up (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

Sunday, Aug. 6

5 a.m.: Group G winner vs. Group E runner-up (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

Monday, Aug. 7

3:30 a.m.: Group D winner vs. Group B runner-up (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

6:30 a.m.: Group B winner vs. Group D runner-up (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

4 a.m.: Group H winner vs. Group F runner-up (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

7 a.m.: Group F winner vs. Group H runner-up (Fox Sports 1, Universo)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 10

9 p.m.: Round-of-16 winners (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

Friday, Aug. 11

3:30 a.m.: Round-of-16 winners (Fox, Universo)*

Saturday, Aug. 12

3 a.m.: Round-of-16 winners (Fox, Universo)

6:30 a.m.: Round-of-16 winners (Fox, Telemundo)

Semifinals

Tuesday, Aug. 15

4 a.m.: Quarterfinal winners (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

Wednesday, Aug. 16

6 a.m.: Quarterfinal winners (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

Third-place match

Saturday, Aug. 19

4 a.m.: Semifinal losers (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

Final

Sunday, Aug. 20

6 a.m.: Semifinal winners (Fox, Telemundo, Universo)*

* Knockout-round match that could include the United States if it advances out of Group E