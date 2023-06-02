Churchill Downs suspends racing in wake of horse deaths

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Churchill Downs, one of the most famous horseracing tracks in the world and the home of the Kentucky Derby, announced Friday it is suspending racing following 12 horse deaths, including seven in the run-up to the sport’s premier race last month. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The decision followed a recommendation by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the newly-installed watchdog overseeing thoroughbred racing, which said it needed time to investigate the spate of horse deaths that marred the Kentucky Derby, and have persisted since.

“What has happened at our track is deeply upsetting and absolutely unacceptable,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated, the track’s parent company, said in a statement Friday. “Despite our best efforts to identify a cause for the recent horse injuries, and though no issues have been linked to our racing surfaces or environment at Churchill Downs, we need to take more time to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all of the details and circumstances so that we can further strengthen our surface, safety and integrity protocols.”

Advertisement

The suspension is a historic decision concerning the fabled 148-year-old track, and signals a potential sea change in the regulation of horseracing. HISA, created by a federal act, was fully implemented late last month.

“Given that no cohesive explanation has been identified for this unusually high number of fatalities, HISA has recommended that racing be temporarily suspended to allow time to more clearly identify the factor(s) contributing to these fatalities as well as tangible interventions to prevent them in the future,” HISA said in its own statement Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article