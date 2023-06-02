Josh Harris to meet with NFL finance committee, with deal progressing

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Josh Harris is scheduled to meet next week with the NFL finance committee, and he has given assurances that he will make the necessary adjustments to his $6.05 billion deal for the Washington Commanders to secure the approval of the league’s franchise owners, two people familiar with the NFL’s inner workings and the sale process said.

Those assurances by Harris have buoyed optimism that Harris’s record-setting purchase of the Commanders from owner Daniel Snyder will be recommended by the finance committee and ratified by the owners in the coming weeks, according to those people.

“It’s not done yet,” one of those people said Friday. “It’s not concluded. But it’s headed in that direction. It’s in that 90-percent-plus range now.”

Harris is expected to meet face to face Wednesday in New York with the eight-owner finance committee.

The NFL declined to comment. A spokesman for Harris also declined to comment.

“There are a few questions you want to ask,” one of the people with direct knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings and the owners’ views said. “That will give the finance committee a chance to ask those questions. … These things are never done until they’re done. But we’re all hopeful to put this behind us.”

According to that person, the finance committee also is expected to meet remotely several times in the coming weeks as part of the attempt to finalize the deal. If all goes well in next week’s meeting with Harris, that person said, the deal would be put to a vote of the owners as soon as possible, potentially as soon as late June or early July.

The exact timetable could depend upon the ability of the finance committee to resolve all issues with Harris and his investment group and the NFL’s resolution of separate matters with Snyder and his representatives. The timing also could depend upon the availability of the owners and whether the NFL would insist on an in-person meeting or allow the ratification vote to be taken remotely. The league and owners have mentioned the possibility of a special owners’ meeting getting scheduled for August.

Harris’s deal must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners, who generally follow the recommendation of the finance committee.

The committee has raised issues related to the structure of Harris’s deal, according to several people familiar with its deliberations. The committee believed the deal was well above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit for team acquisitions, according to one of those people. But Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, the chairman of the finance committee, had vowed to continue to work with Harris’s deal, according to that person.

Harris has provided assurances those issues will be addressed and the deal will be “solid” to the satisfaction of the finance committee, the person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings said Friday.

“It’s not definitely done,” that person said. “But now there’s every reason to believe it will get done. Josh Harris has made the personal commitment to getting it done.”

The committee intends to work with Harris to address tax-related issues, that person said.

Another person familiar with the sale process said in recent days that the Harris group regarded the adjustments requested by the NFL and the finance committee as “very manageable.”

Harris, a private equity and sports investor, owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. His group reached a signed, exclusive deal May 12 with Snyder. The sale price would be an NFL record, surpassing the $4.65 billion that a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton paid last year for the Denver Broncos.

Harris and David Blitzer, an investor in the Commanders deal, will have to sell their minority ownership stakes in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris’s investors also include Mitchell Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, and NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

The owners were updated on the Commanders sale during a two-day meeting last week in Minnesota but did not take a vote then to approve Harris’s deal. Their next scheduled meeting is in October. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the conclusion of the Minnesota meeting that he expected Harris’s deal ultimately will be ratified.

“I think we’ll get it to a place where it will be approved,” Goodell said then.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at the Minnesota meeting that the approval process was “on a good time frame” and ratification of the deal was “likely to happen.”

The owners also have grown increasingly optimistic they’ll be able to resolve their remaining issues with Snyder in a manner that does not significantly impede the sale, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings and the owners’ views said last week.

Attorney Mary Jo White is leading the NFL’s second investigation of Snyder and his franchise. Snyder has declined to be interviewed by White, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said in March. White was expected to make at least one more attempt before completing her investigation, according to one of those people.

The Washington Post reported in February that Snyder was seeking for the NFL to keep confidential the findings of White’s investigation. ESPN reported last month that Snyder and his attorneys are lobbying the NFL to limit the release of White’s report. The Commanders denied that report. Goodell has said the league will release White’s findings publicly even if Snyder sells the team.

It is not known to what extent, if at all, the Harris group might indemnify Snyder against legal liability and costs as part of the sale agreement. Since February, multiple people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings have said Snyder was seeking such indemnification from a buyer or from the league and other owners. The Commanders said then that such depictions were inaccurate.

The owners not only want to avoid indemnifying Snyder, they want Snyder to indemnify them in a manner consistent with other franchise sales, a person familiar with the process has said. A person with knowledge of the NFL’s inner workings estimated last week that a resolution with Snyder on indemnification was “95 percent done” at that point.

