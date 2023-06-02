Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500 meters world record in Florence

The two-time Olympic and two-time world champion took almost a second off the record of 3:50.07 by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 2015. Kipyegon owned the second fastest time after clocking 3:50.37 in August in Monaco.

She became the first woman to better 3 minutes, 50 seconds when the Kenyan won in 3:49.11 in the Diamond League meet.

At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28. The last 500 meters she ran solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish Kipyegon raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.