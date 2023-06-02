Kipyegon breaks women's 1,500 meters world record in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy — Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s 1,500 meters world record at the Golden Gala on Friday.
At the Golden Gala, Kipyegon was paced through the first 400 meters in 1:02.37, and the 800 in 2:04.00. When pacemaker Sage Hurta-Klecker moved aside, Kipyegon pressed on and reached 1,200 in 3:05.28. The last 500 meters she ran solo, and to a roar from the crowd at the finish Kipyegon raised her hands to her face and dropped to the track in tears.
She ran the last 400 in 58.51.
Laura Muir of Britain was second in 3:57.09, and Jessica Hull of Australia third.
