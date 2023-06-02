D.C. United’s Lewis O’Brien suspended by MLS for dangerous tackle

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United midfielder Lewis O’Brien will miss Saturday’s match at Inter Miami after being suspended by MLS for a dangerous tackle against CF Montréal on Wednesday. He was also fined an undisclosed amount for what the league called “serious foul play” in the 84th minute of a 2-2 draw at Audi Field.

O’Brien had started 10 consecutive matches — and played all but three minutes — since arriving on loan from England’s Nottingham Forest. Though he has posted just one goal and one assist, he has bolstered the attack and contributed to the collective defensive effort.

On Wednesday, O’Brien was pursuing Zachary Brault-Guillard in midfield when he used his exposed studs on his right foot to step on the Montréal player’s right calf. Brault-Guillard reacted angrily, and players from both sides joined the fray. On the sideline, the respective coaches, United’s Wayne Rooney and Montréal’s Hernán Losada, also confronted each other.

Referee Alex Chilowicz issued a yellow card, and video assistant referee David Barrie apparently did not recommend further action.

In the past two days, however, the play was reviewed by MLS’s five-member disciplinary committee, which ruled O’Brien should have received a red card.

The decision to allow O’Brien to remain in the match helped United (5-6-5) repel a late push by Montréal, which had just scored twice in a two-minute span to draw even.

O’Brien is not the only starting midfielder to miss the match against last-place Miami (5-10-0). Russell Canouse was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a head injury, incurred in Toronto this past Saturday.

Wing backs Mohanad Jeahze (quadriceps) and Ruan (hamstring) and forward Nigel Robertha (ankle) also remain out. Attacker Cristian Dájome (knee) came off the injury report Friday after being listed as questionable Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old center back Matai Akinmboni, who has started one regular season match and both U.S. Open Cup games, was loaned Friday to second-division Loudoun United for the rest of the season. He is eligible to be recalled at any time.

Defender Hayden Sargis and midfielders Jackson Hopkins and Jeremy Garay are also on loan to Loudoun (3-8-1), which will visit Monterey Bay FC on Saturday.

