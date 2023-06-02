Since last offseason, the Rangers have approach their roster like a team ready to win now. They have banked on the arrival of prospects hoarded during down years, much like the Diamondbacks and Orioles. But they have also spent exorbitantly on veteran talent to help hasten their transformation. This year, they seem to have gotten the combination right.

Thanks in part to the emergence of 25-year-old third baseman Josh Jung as a bona fide offensive star in a lineup that already had several, the Rangers currently have the second-highest team OPS in baseball, tied with the Dodgers, trailing only the soaring Rays. Their major league best run differential (+131) reflects not only that lineup, but a deep and experienced starting rotation that has fared just fine without injured ace Jacob deGrom in recent weeks. Nate Eovaldi looks like the smartest signing of the offseason. And perhaps most importantly, in a division long dominated by the Astros, the Rangers seem to be coming together right as injuries are picking the vaunted Houston rotation apart. History suggests no one should bet against the Astros. But the Rangers may just be ready to make a long-awaited stand.