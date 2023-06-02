Facing a bunch of familiar faces, Nationals hold off Phillies

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second straight home series, the Washington Nationals have gotten reminders of their recent past with foes wearing road uniforms at Nats Park. Juan Soto returned late last month in a San Diego Padres jersey. Friday night brought the Philadelphia Phillies, whose lineup includes Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.

The ninth inning brought Harper and Turner to the plate, each with a chance to play the hero in a game that saw the Phillies overcome a six-run deficit to forge a late tie. But Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan wasn’t having it — he struck out Harper with a high fastball that made the former Nationals star look silly, then got Turner on a harmless flyout with the tying run on second before inducing a harmless pop-up from J.T. Realmuto to close an 8-7 win.

The Nationals, who led 6-0 after two innings, got an RBI single from Lane Thomas in the bottom of the eighth after the Phillies had rallied all the way back to knot the game at 7.

Friday marked the first time all three suited up against the Nationals. Despite having a significantly larger payroll, the Phillies and Nationals ended Friday with 25-32 records — a disappointing figure for one, a somewhat encouraging mark for the other.

Advertisement

Harper, the face of the Nationals almost from the moment he was taken by the team first overall in the 2010 draft, went o for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts. A two-time MVP (he won the first in 2015 with the Nationals), he left in 2019 as a free agent, signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies.

They opted not to keep Schwarber and Turner, instead sending them to the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, at the trade deadline in 2021. Schwarber went 2-for-5 and is hitting just .166. Turner went 1-for-5 and is hitting .235.

Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz, Friday’s starting battery, were two of four players acquired in return for Turner and Max Scherzer from the Dodgers, reinforcing the team’s focus on building with a young core.

Schwarber joined forces with Harper in 2022, signing a $79 million contract over four years. And Turner followed this offseason on a 11-year, $300 million deal. Even hitting coach Kevin Long, who served as the Nationals hitting coach from 2018-2021, agreed to a deal to coach in the same role with the Phillies after the 2021 season.

Advertisement

“These guys will always matter to me,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “We built this relationship together over the years and even though they’re on other teams, I periodically try to see how they’re doing and what they’re doing; especially now that we gotta face them.”

The Nationals have benefited from improved starting pitching — especially Gray, who has taken major strides in his second season even if he hasn’t been as efficient of late.

Gray threw 48 pitches in the first two innings, stranding a pair of runners in each inning. Jeimer Candelario provided an early cushion with an RBI double in the first that sailed over the outstretched glove of Schwarber. Corey Dickerson added a sacrifice fly and Alex Call hit an RBI single in the ensuing frame before Candelario lashed a two-run double. Joey Meneses worked an 11-pitch at-bat before hitting a single that scored Candelario, making it 6-0.

Advertisement

Gray settled in, showing again his knack for getting outs even when is without his best stuff. He threw 30 pitches over the next three innings and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced — his lone mistake was a solo homer to Nick Castellanos on the first pitch of the fourth. Castellanos added a two-run homer in the sixth, chasing Gray after the lead was cut to 7-4.

The Phillies started asking questions of the Nationals’ bullpen. Carl Edwards Jr. put runners on the corners in the seventh for Harper. Martinez turned to Hunter Harvey, who walked Harper on four pitches to load the bases. Castellanos hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to one.

Mason Thompson allowed two hits and recorded one out in the eighth before Finnegan entered to face Schwarber, who hit a groundball to CJ Abrams. Abrams tapped second to start what could’ve been an inning-ending double play. But he spiked his throw to first, allowing a run to score and tie the game.

Advertisement

The Nationals then manufactured a two-out run in the bottom of the inning. After Ruiz struck out and Abrams grounded out, Call drew a walk from right-hander Connor Brogdon, stole second and came home on Thomas’s single up the middle.

Then got three more outs — against some familiar faces — to send the Nationals level with the Phillies.

Injury updates

Sean Doolittle allowed one run, two hits and recorded two outs Friday for the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals. The outing was his second straight day pitching; Doolittle has now made three rehab appearances since May 27 as he continues to work his way back from last season’s internal brace surgery on his elbow. Doolittle was throwing 92 mph a night ago, according to Martinez, who said the team will reassess Doolittle’s progress after his outing on Friday. …

Advertisement

Victor Robles — who has been sidelined since May 8 with back spasms — participated in batting practice on the field Friday and did some agility drills on the field. Martinez said the hope is that Robles can start running Wednesday. … Catcher Israel Pineda will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a left oblique strain. Pineda opened the year on the injured list with a right finger fracture, but healed and left for High A Wilmington on May 25. Pineda made his major league debut on Sept. 11 last season.

GiftOutline Gift Article