Suns to hire former Lakers coach Frank Vogel to replace Monty Williams

The 11-year head coaching veteran, who previously led the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, began his NBA career as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics in 2001. He holds a career record of 431-389 (.526) as a head coach, and he went 127-98 (.564) in three seasons with the Lakers. Vogel was let go by the Lakers after he struggled to integrate Russell Westbrook during a 33-win campaign in 2021-22. ESPN.com first reported Phoenix’s pending agreement with Vogel.

Billionaire mortgage industry executive Mat Ishbia, who agreed to purchase the Suns from disgraced owner Robert Sarver last December, made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant in February in hopes of delivering the franchise’s first championship. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, Phoenix was ousted by the Denver Nuggets in the conference semifinals, leading to Williams’s abrupt dismissal following a blowout loss in the series finale. Williams was fired just one year after he was named the NBA’s coach of the year and led the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins in 2021-22.

Vogel will be tasked with constructing an elite offense around Durant and all-star guard Devin Booker and improving the Suns’ defense. During the Lakers’ championship season, Vogel oversaw a big and physical defense that ranked third in defensive rating during the regular season. In Los Angeles, Vogel also established strong working relationships with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, an experience that should aid his dealings with Durant and Booker.

With the Durant blockbuster and now this coaching change, Ishbia has made it clear he plans to be a hands-on owner. Phoenix, which won 45 games this past season despite significant injuries to Durant and Booker, still must work through several unanswered questions, including whether veteran guard Chris Paul or starting center Deandre Ayton will be traded this summer.

Williams, 51, was hired by the Detroit Pistons this week after posting a 194-115 (.628) record in four seasons with the Suns.

In other recent coaching moves, the Philadelphia 76ers hired former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers, and the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to hire former Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. The Raptors’ job remains vacant, and Rivers, who was also linked to the Suns job, and former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer have not yet found landing spots.

