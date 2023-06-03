Connor Bedard sweeps Canadian Hockey League awards

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia — Connor Bedard became the first player in Canadian Hockey League history to sweep the Player of the Year, Top Prospect and Top Scorer awards Saturday night at the Memorial Cup.
“It’s pretty exciting, for sure,” Bedard said. “There’s been a lot of cool names in the past that have won this award (player of the year). And for me, I think it’s a team celebration as well. There’s always a lot of people that you’re playing with that are helping you and I think that’s an exciting part about it.”
The draft is June 28-29 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bedard will be 18 on July 17.
On Sunday in Kamloops in the Memorial Cup final, the Seattle Thunderbirds will face the Quebec Remparts, with Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy stepping aside as coach of the Remparts after the game.