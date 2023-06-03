Mystics rally again but fall short this time as Lynx grab first win

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second consecutive night, the Washington Mystics furiously rallied in the final period after blowing a third-quarter lead. This time, they couldn’t finish the job. The Minnesota Lynx claimed their first win of the season with an 80-78 victory at Entertainment and Sports Arena on Saturday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The final moments were a dizzying display after the Mystics trailed by three with 15.2 seconds remaining. Natasha Cloud found a wide-open Brittney Sykes for a three-pointer to tie the score at 78 with 7.1 seconds left. Minnesota’s Tiffany Mitchell then missed on a drive but got her own rebound and scored with three seconds left. Ariel Atkins was off the mark on a heave at the buzzer, giving the Lynx (1-6) the win.

The last four minutes of the third quarter were the worst stretch of the game for the Mystics (3-3), and they let the Lynx claim a 10-point lead. Washington’s poor shooting night got worse as Minnesota ripped off an 18-3 run to close the quarter. The normally stout Mystics defense had no answer for Kayla McBride, who scored 12 of her game-high 24 points in the period. Napheesa Collier added 17 points and nine rebounds on the night.

Advertisement

Atkins (18 points) and Elena Delle Donne led Washington’s 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to tie it at 67, by the Lynx answered with a 10-4 stretch.

Delle Donne finished with 12 points and seven rebounds despite not making a field goal until early in the third quarter. Natasha Cloud carried the Mystics in the first half and called it a night with 14 points and nine assists. Shakira Austin added 14 points and 10 rebounds as Washington shot 39.4 percent from the field and 30 percent from behind the arc.

The Lynx took a 39-32 lead into halftime after a dominant second quarter in which they outscored the Mystics 25-16.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Hines-Allen returns

Myisha Hines-Allen made her season debut after missing the first five games as she worked her way back from knee surgery. She received a rousing welcome when she checked in late in the first quarter.

Advertisement

Coach Eric Thibault said she was on a minutes restriction; she finished with four points and two rebounds in eight minutes.

Resting — or not

Guard Kristi Toliver got the night off to rest. Thibault said she was sore after Friday’s win over Dallas, and the coaching staff wanted to be cautious.

Thibault said before the game that he wanted to find some minutes for Delle Donne to rest. She came into the game averaging a team-high 33.4 minutes — and then played 34 on Saturday.

Diamond in the house

Former Maryland star and No. 2 draft pick Diamond Miller was in the building with the Lynx but did not play. Saturday was the second consecutive game she has missed with a right ankle sprain; she could be seen moving around with a walking boot and a crutch.

The rookie averaged 10.4 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists in her first five games; Coach Cheryl Reeve said the team hasn’t placed a timeline on her return.

Advertisement

“She’s just been super eager to take information that’s been given to her and trying to apply it,” Reeve said. “She has a strong will to succeed. And being open-minded I think is a key to that. Each game she learns something.”

Up next

The Mystics next embark on their first multi-city trip of the season, starting with a matchup with the Seattle Storm on Friday. They play a second game in Seattle next Sunday before visiting the Indiana Fever on June 13.

GiftOutline Gift Article