Spirit strikes quickly vs. Racing Louisville but settles for another draw

Quickly approaching the halfway point of the National Women’s Soccer League season, the Washington Spirit has suddenly found itself mired in a disappointing stretch. Although still unbeaten at home, the Spirit finished Saturday night’s game against Racing Louisville at Audi Field banged up and frustrated after a physical 1-1 draw. It was the second game, and the second draw, of its four-game homestand.

Despite an early goal for Washington and a late red card for Louisville (2-3-5), the Spirit (4-1-5) again couldn’t come away with three points.

“That game was a grind,” defender Dorian Bailey said. “Even with an early lead, they kept coming at us.”

The evening began with a moment of brilliance and a sense of opportunity for Washington. From midfield, Ashley Hatch set Trinity Rodman loose with a crafty through ball. Rodman charged forward with one backpedaling Louisville player between her and the goal. The young forward cut hard to the left and then back to the right, twisting the defender into a knot and buying more than enough space to rip a right-footed shot past the Louisville keeper.

“At 21, to see what she’s doing right now, it’s scary,” Spirit Coach Mark Parsons said. “She has such individual quality that she can do stuff on her own, but she’s also showing great combination skill.”

After three minutes, the Spirit had one shot on goal and a lead that it was happy and ready to protect. Coming into Saturday, Washington had conceded eight goals, fewest in the league. Just two had come at Audi Field.

Louisville, playing its third match in eight days, struggled to generate much offense in the first half, and Washington tried to take advantage. Rodman appeared to double her team’s lead in the 35th minute but was ruled offside. At halftime, the Spirit had more than doubled its opponent in shots and shots on goal.

Washington opened the second half seemingly in control, tooling around the edges of the box as it looked for a second goal. But just when it seemed a winded Louisville squad had lost all momentum, midfielder Ary Borges drew a foul just inside the Washington box. Savannah DeMelo converted from the penalty spot, tying the match in the 51st minute.

“I think we did do a really good job of stopping them,” Spirit defender Gabby Carle said. “They didn’t really have a good look at goal outside of the [penalty kick]. But that almost makes it more frustrating that we couldn’t get another goal.”

In the 77th, the officiating went Washington’s way when Louisville defender Elli Pikkujamsa was shown a red card after taking down Rodman just outside the box. With Louisville down to 10 players, the Spirit attacked with a renewed and sometimes frantic energy in the final minutes.

Ashley Sanchez beat the goalkeeper with a point-blank header in the 86th minute, only for her shot to find the crossbar. In stoppage time, midfielder Andi Sullivan got a good look at goal in a chaotic box, but the ball was cleared off the line by a Louisville defender. The announced crowd of 8,515 let out a gasp and a groan.

Some draws feel like a victory, while others are more akin to defeat. After the match, Parsons was careful not to describe this one as either but said he was happy with the chances his team created. Washington finished with 21 shots, including four on goal. Louisville totaled 11 shots, three on goal.

“I’m really curious to go back and watch this one,” Parsons said. “It felt like we were creating chances throughout the game, but of course we need to take advantage of them. … That would have allowed us to get some rest and manage the game a little bit more.”

The Spirit has not won since May 13. After suffering its first loss May 20 at Orlando, Washington came home for this homestand hoping to resume its winning ways. Including Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Gotham FC, it has earned two frustrating results instead.

“I think we played a good game collectively, but you always want to come away with those three points,” Bailey said. “We created a lot of chances, but their defense held up really well. We’ll take the tie, but we would have loved that win.”

