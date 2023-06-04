The French Open has a new darling, and she’s French! (Well, by marriage.)

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — The French don’t have any singles players left at this French Open, so they’ve gone ahead and latched on to somebody who is married to a French tennis player. It works. It works especially because she manages to combine at least four elements that make people start rooting for somebody only vaguely familiar. She’s rebounding from childbirth. She’s reveling in a second chance to bolt up the rankings, where she once reached No. 3. She’s now No. 192, and people love rooting for people ranked No. 192 or thereabouts. And she hails from a country undergoing an invasion that has repulsed people all around.

Also, she’s married to a French tennis player.

“Last French player standing,” Elina Svitolina winked Sunday after edging No. 9 seed Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), to reach a quarterfinal nobody assumed she would reach.

Could you answer this in French? went a part of the next question.

“Definitely not,” Svitolina said. “I wish.”

“But, yeah, from the first round, you know, people were cheering me on and getting more and more — and really, really special, the things that I didn’t expect,” she said. “I already knew from Strasbourg” — where she won the tournament that ended May 27 — “that a lot of people supported me. We have been married for a couple of years now. I have been with Gaël [Monfils] for five years now. I didn’t expect that it would come like this this year.”

While she’s French of sorts, she’s even more Ukrainian, born in Odessa, and Sunday night determined whether the heartless draw would provide her a third straight opponent from Russia or its ally Belarus, a matter of great stress in women’s tennis since Russia’s invasion began last year. Svitolina, who just defeated Russians Kasatkina and Anna Blinkova (in a nervous occasion that ended 7-5 in the third set Friday), would get the winner of the match between No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and American Sloane Stephens. It was the first featured night match of the tournament to feature actual women’s players, one year after a squabble here over that same subject.

So they played for an hour and 41 minutes. Sabalenka, the 2023 Australian Open champion with a chance to reach No. 1 in the world after this event, surged ahead 5-0 as Stephens’s point total lagged at a wee eight. Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion and the 2018 French Open runner-up, nudged it to 5-1, then 5-2, 5-3, 5-4 and 5-5. The crowd, abandoning worries it had wasted its money on brevity, got loudly into it and loudly behind Stephens.

From there, little things swung matters. Stephens saved four set points. The two of them went into a tiebreaker that Stephens led 4-2, then 5-4, before three errors tilted the thing back to Sabalenka. Stephens broke Sabalenka to get to 4-4 in the second set, then led 40-love on serve, then lost that game to trail 5-4, then lost the last game at love — making the result 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 — to exit with a frown.

“It was amazing atmosphere,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. “Thank you so much. It was really amazing playing in front of you.” The outcome gave Svitolina a third straight Russian or Belarusian opponent, with that fact tangled into its prospects as a marquee quarterfinal. “I’m used to it now,” Svitolina said. “It’s going to be the same.”

With Blinkova and Kasatkina, Svitolina upheld the Ukrainian players’ policy of not shaking hands afterward, for which Svitolina gave the most precise explanation: “So can you imagine the guy or a girl who is right now in a front line [of war], you know, looking at me [on TV] and I’m, like, acting like nothing is happening?” Yet she has acknowledged both opponents from a distance, and she said of Kasatkina, a standout among Russians in criticizing the war: “Yeah, she’s really brave person to say it publicly. She’s a brave one.”

Hours after she spoke, Sabalenka didn’t — except on court for three questions and then to a WTA representative. She refrained from the traditional post-match news conference for a second straight round out of fear of the tensions of the one Wednesday when a Ukrainian journalist challenged her to condemn the invasion. “Yeah, it was crazy match,” she said. “... I just keep telling myself that I have been through a lot of tough situations, and I went through all of those craziness, so I’m strong enough to handle this tiebreak and that gave me so much power, so much belief.”

To the WTA, she spoke of Svitolina only in tennis terms: how Svitolina would chase down a lot of shots and force Sabalenka into patience in this, her first French quarterfinal in her first venture past a third round after bigger success at the other three biggies. With 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrawn with an illness, Sabalenka has only No. 1 Iga Swiatek remaining of the new top three of women’s tennis.

But first she has Svitolina, back at 28 after a hiatus. Svitolina married Monfils, the 36-year-old French mainstay, in July 2021 and gave birth to their daughter, Skai, in October 2022. She has won more than $21 million and 17 singles titles in her career — but $68,605 and one this refreshing year. Her run here carries a different tenor than the old days, when she made the 2019 Wimbledon and U.S. Open semifinals, losing decisively to Simona Halep and Serena Williams, as a lot of people did back then.

“I think this is one of the things that I noticed,” she said Sunday, “that right now I don’t have that pressure that I used to have before.” And so: “I feel almost like I’m 17 again, coming on the tour fresh. ... Yeah, it’s definitely like I feel more free.”

She’s free to represent France, which hasn’t won a French Open singles title since Mary Pierce in 2000 or Yannick Noah in 1983. Asked at a pretournament news conference why it has been 40 years for the men, the ever-charismatic Noah cracked: “Why? Well, because I’m not coaching anymore.”

So the French can back Svitolina, knowing there are lots of reasons.

