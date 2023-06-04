Motorcycle rider dies in crash with cyclist during Hamburg Ironman race

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday in a head-on collision during the Ironman European Championship in Hamburg, and a triathlete was hospitalized with what police said were severe injuries. The motorcyclist was carrying a camera operator when the crash, which was being broadcast live by Germany’s ARD, occurred on a road next to a dike where the racecourse narrowed and both lanes were in use by competitors and motorbikes carrying camera operators. police said.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified 70-year-old man, died at the scene and the triathlete, 26, was hurt. The 50-year-old camera operator, who was in shock, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“A closure of the racetrack was unavoidable in the area of ​​the accident,” Hamburg police said in a statement (via the Associated Press). “The athletes had to get off in front of the accident site and cross over to the dike. Toward the direction of the city center, the racetrack was briefly diverted.”

The collision occurred roughly 22 miles into the race on a stretch of road that was part of a loop in the course for the cycling portion. Motorbikes carrying camera operators were riding down the middle of the road and cyclists were going in both directions. The accident took place on the first lap and participants had to pass the scene of the accident before it was cleared on the next lap, according to Spiegel Sports. The race then was briefly interrupted.

“It is with our deepest regret to confirm the passing of the motorcycle operator from a significant medical event,” organizers said in a statement. “Our thoughts and care are with the family whom we will support as we are able while they go through this difficult time.”

