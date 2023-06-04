Cyr, Morales power Miami past Louisiana, 8-5 in Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Blake Cyr belted a three-run home run in the first inning, Yohandy Morales hit two more homers and Alejandro Rosario and Andrew Walters made it stand up as Miami eliminated Louisiana 8-5 at the Coral Gables Regional on Sunday.
Rosario (5—6) worked six innings to get the win for Miami, scattering seven base hits and walking two while striking out six. Walters worked the final three innings, striking out four, to earn his 12th save.
Morales drove in a pair of runs in the third inning with a bases-loaded single. He added homers in the seventh and ninth to seal the win.
