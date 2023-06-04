Cyr, Morales power Miami past Louisiana, 8-5 in Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Blake Cyr belted a three-run home run in the first inning, Yohandy Morales hit two more homers and Alejandro Rosario and Andrew Walters made it stand up as Miami eliminated Louisiana 8-5 at the Coral Gables Regional on Sunday.

The No. 1 seed in the regional, Miami dropped a 4-1 decision to Texas Saturday and the teams will play a rematch beginning later Sunday, with a second game Monday if needed. The Hurricanes must beat the Longhorns twice to advance to the Super Regionals; Texas needs one win.