Rose Zhang prevails in pro debut, a win not seen on LPGA Tour in 72 years

JERSEY CITY — During her long run as the top amateur in women’s golf, Rose Zhang leaned on sublime shot-making to forge a record-setting career. In the final round of her eagerly anticipated professional debut Sunday at the Americas Open, she summoned steely resolve and mental fortitude to make more history.

With the Lower Manhattan skyline as the backdrop for her storybook ending, Zhang became the first player in more than 70 years to win her first start as a professional on the LPGA Tour by outlasting fellow American Jennifer Kupcho with a par on the second playoff hole at Liberty National Golf Club.

“I honestly didn’t expect to make the cut,” Zhang said. “The reason why I say this is because I don’t think about my expectations a lot. I think about playing golf and shooting the best score I can. I never once think about where I finish, where I should finish. ... Winning didn’t even cross my mind.”

The victory gives the 20-year-old full status on the LPGA Tour, among other benefits, after she was granted a sponsor’s exemption into this inaugural tournament hosted by fellow Stanford alum Michelle Wie West, who greeted Zhang at the first tee and wished her luck.

Zhang, who shot a 2-over-par 74 in the final round as the only player in the field without a birdie, became the first woman to win in her pro debut since Beverly Hanson prevailed at the Eastern Open in 1951, the second year of the LPGA Tour. Zhang and Kupcho (3-under 69) finished 72 holes at 9 under.

After both made par on the first playoff hole, Zhang and Kupcho hit the fairway at No. 18 before Zhang landed her approach within six feet. Kupcho mis-struck an 8-iron, and her ball settled just off the front of the green. Her putt for birdie rolled off the back, and her bid for par curled left of the cup to one foot.

Kupcho’s bogey gave Zhang two putts for the win. Her first attempt missed right, leaving a tap-in that triggered a celebration on the green. Fellow players handed Zhang a bouquet of red roses, sprayed her with water and posed for pictures to cap a week in which she commanded the spotlight on and off the course.

Zhang had stepped to the tee box at the 72nd hole needing a par to win, but she pulled her drive into a fairway bunker and barely cleared the lip with a 5-iron that landed short of the green, some 50 yards from the pin. Her chip settled to eight feet, and her par putt grazed the right edge, forcing a playoff with Kupcho.

Zhang, the overnight leader, had moved back into the solo lead when Kupcho made bogey at the par-4 12th. Moments later, Zhang sank an eight-footer for par at the par-3 11th, where her tee shot flew some 20 yards past the flagstick.

A wayward tee shot at the par-4 12th left Zhang in deep rough behind a line of trees. But she recovered brilliantly, getting her approach to sail over the obstructions in front of her and settle within 15 feet as she sprinted onto the fairway to see the result.

Zhang’s birdie attempt rolled two feet past the hole, but she maintained her one-stroke advantage by sinking the next putt for a clutch par save reminiscent of the many she made during her ascent to the pinnacle of the amateur ranks.

“I knew I was doing something pretty special because everything was so foreign to me,” Zhang said.

Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 5, 2023

Among Zhang’s accomplishments before she turned professional included a victory at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April. She set the mark for the longest run as the top-ranked amateur in the world at 141 weeks.

She also claimed victories at the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville in 2020 and at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase the next year. Zhang became the first player to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur back-to-back in that order.

Her amateur career concluded late last month with a comeback victory at the NCAA individual championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., where she became the first women’s player to win consecutive titles. Several days later, Zhang announced she would be turning professional. She is scheduled to play in her first major as a pro later this month at the Women’s PGA Championship at nearby Baltusrol.

Zhang put herself in contention this week thanks to a 6-under 66 in the third round highlighted by four birdies on her outward nine. A far less steady front nine one day later included a bogey at the par-3 fourth and a par at the par-5 sixth. She birdied both of those holes Saturday.

She made the turn sharing the lead at 10 under with Kupcho, whose front nine featured an eagle at No. 7. The winner of last year’s Chevron Championship, one of the LPGA Tour’s five majors, Kupcho drew even with Zhang with a birdie at the par-5 10th.

“It’s just incredible,” Zhang said. “I can’t even imagine the opportunities ahead of me. I’m just thankful to be along for the ride.”

