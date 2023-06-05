Casper Ruud, Holger Rune hoping for less drama in French Open rematch

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — If all the tennis tyros who eyeball the sport only occasionally still struggle to discern their Ruud from their Rune, they got some help Monday from Roland Garros. By scheduling and by chance, the French Open had an afternoon when it managed the concurrent staging of Casper Ruud on one major stadium court and Holger Rune on the other — each for long, long stays in the slow, slow clay.

That’s how recognition makes its slow, slow build.

Knowing your Ruud from your Rune looks to be an essential part of following tennis as the voluminous Federer-Nadal-Djokovic era starts yielding some spotlight at last. With Ruud at No. 4 and Rune at No. 6, they’re among eight top-10 players aged 25 or less. They’re accomplished already, such that they’re about to play a second Ruud-Rune French Open quarterfinal.

The first, last year, had a hard rancor and a soft handshake, which always adds to the allure. In the end, one player said the other player taunted him in the locker room, and the other player said the one player lied.

Advertisement

“Yeah,” said Rune, who lost to Ruud in four sets then, “I mean, obviously there was drama last year and I hope we can make less drama this year.”

He said of the two, “We’re good.”

Both slogs on Monday pitted key regions of French Open history — Scandinavia and South America — against one another. The great bridge of sports brought together Norway and Chile, as in Ruud versus No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry, and also Denmark and Argentina, as in Rune versus No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo. Ruud and Rune hope to go someday the way of Sweden’s Bjorn Borg (six French titles) and Mats Wilander (three), while Jarry and Cerundolo strive to join Guillermo Vilas and Gaston Gaudio of Argentina, Andres Gomez of Ecuador and Gustavo Kuerten of Brazil in winning the French. There’s some light toward those hopes now that Mallorca — in the form of Rafael Nadal — seems to recede from creaming all the other regions here.

Advertisement

Ruud spent three hours, 20 minutes on the court for three sets so taut they looked almost like wrestling in his 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, 7-5 win. Rune, carrying on long after Ruud finished, stayed three hours, 59 minutes with Cerundolo, the two unable to work it out until a last-set super-tiebreaker, which Rune won 10-7 after trailing 5-3 and 7-6. It became the first five-set match Rune, 20, has won.

Of course Ruud, 24, reached two Grand Slam finals last year — French and U.S. — as the only player other than Nadal to do so. It has started to intrude ever so gently upon his capacity to walk around the world’s cities without chronic selfie stops.

“Some evenings, yes, some evenings, no,” he said of the idea of taking a walk. “Yeah, I mean, I’m not any — I don’t consider myself like a world superstar or anything. But some evenings people who are here to watch tennis, they ask for a picture, and some evenings I can go unbothered. So I guess both yes and no … I’m not any big-time superstar as, you know, movie star, rock star or anything I think it’s, yeah, comfortable. I can walk around very comfortably.”

Advertisement

“I figure there is a long way” to go to No. 1, Rune said, especially with Carlos Alcaraz sitting up there already, but he has time for a long way. Already he packed one arcane lesson into 2023: the fifth-set super tiebreaker, that newfangled wrinkle designed to keep spectators from passing away of sedentariness through fifth sets that literally might not end.

In the Australian Open fourth round, Rune played one against Andrey Rublev, which Rublev won 11-9. “And I told myself in the beginning of the match tiebreaker just to, you know, enjoy, enjoy the moment, try to play my tennis,” he said. “You know, see how it goes … If you think too much about winning and losing, you know, you start to be tight and it hurts.”

Ruud and Rune just played two weeks ago in Rome, where Rune won a semifinal 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-2, after also knocking out Novak Djokovic before losing the final to Daniil Medvedev, making Rune sort of a hip pick to win this with Alcaraz and Djokovic on the other side of the draw. He just got to 1-4 against Ruud, the four including that 2022 quarterfinal with its line-call beefs and whatnot.

“I respect him,” Rune said. “There’s no problem. We’re good. Should be a match without problems, hopefully.”

GiftOutline Gift Article