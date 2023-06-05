Amid changes at club and country, Christian Pulisic turns focus to USMNT

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Christian Pulisic is back with the U.S. men’s national team for 10 days of training and two Concacaf Nations League matches. He’ll then take his usual summer break. When the star attacker resurfaces, he hopes to have answers to two pressing questions: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Will he move to a new club in Europe or return to Chelsea, where things turned sour personally and collectively this season?

And who will coach the U.S. squad in the buildup to the 2026 World Cup on home soil?

For now, there is only uncertainty.

Since Pulisic is in U.S. quarters this week, the coaching situation is at the forefront. B.J. Callaghan is the interim U.S. coach, having replaced interim Anthony Hudson, who had replaced Gregg Berhalter, whose contract was not renewed following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Matt Crocker, the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new sporting director, is conducting interviews this month and aiming to hire a full-time coach by the end of the summer.

Though it’s unclear whether Berhalter is in the mix, “I think he should be considered,” Pulisic said Monday during a video call with reporters from training camp in Carson, Calif. “He did a great job with the team. He brought us a long way. I think a lot of people — and a lot of guys in the team especially — would agree with that.”

Berhalter oversaw Nations League and Gold Cup championships in 2021 and qualification for the World Cup after the program missed the 2018 tournament in Russia. The Americans advanced to the round of 16 in Qatar before losing to the Netherlands.

He also received credit for building strong chemistry in a young squad, integrating several new players and laying a sound foundation for the next World Cup.

Berhalter’s situation, though, was complicated by an investigation into his abuse of his now-wife 30 years ago and a rift with forward Gio Reyna’s parents. While those episodes played out, Hudson was placed in charge.

Hudson handled five games, and as Crocker began his search for a permanent boss, the role was extended through two tournaments this summer. Then last week, Hudson stepped down to pursue other opportunities. Callaghan, who like Hudson was on Berhalter’s staff, will manage the squad through the summer.

“It’s all come as a bit of a surprise for us with some of the changes,” Pulisic said. “So we’re dealing with it as best we can. We’ve given our input as much as we can, but it’s not our job as players to appoint a manager or whatever the deal is. We’re just here to come out and perform as best we can.”

Callaghan’s appointment will help maintain continuity.

“We know him well. We know what he’s all about,” Pulisic said. “He’s not going to come in and try to change everything. He’s going to come in, give some new ideas and make sure to run by everything with the team. ... We’re going to be well-prepared once the game comes around.”

The United States will play Mexico in the Nations League semifinals June 15 in greater Las Vegas. Canada will face Panama in the other match. The final and third-place games are June 18.

All four teams will then pivot to the Gold Cup, but with European players in need of rest before next season starts, Pulisic and other top-tier players will not participate in the tournament, which begins June 24 and ends July 16.

Where Pulisic will play in Europe next season remains unclear. He has one year left on his Chelsea contract, but after starting only eight of 38 Premier League matches in 2022-23, he seems almost certain to move on. Juventus, AC Milan and Manchester United are among the rumored suitors.

“It’s been an interesting journey at the club level for me,” Pulisic said. “I thought it was a great couple of years, and the last couple of years just haven’t gone at all how I’ve planned them to be.”

He said he is happy to turn his focus for the next two weeks to the U.S. team. “And from there, we’re going to have to see what happens," Pulisic said. “As of right now, I am a Chelsea player and I plan to go back, but a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change.”

Pulisic was a key figure in Chelsea’s run to the UEFA Champions League title in 2020-21. Since then, he has struggled to gain regular assignments. This season, he logged just 812 minutes in league play — less than half the time he earned in 2020-21 — and produced one goal. In the Champions League, he started once.

Chelsea was 12th in the Premier League — its worst finish in 27 years — and lost in the Champions League quarterfinals. It was bounced from each of its domestic cup competitions in the third round.

“It’s been a really tough season for me personally and for our [Chelsea] team,” Pulisic said. “I’m really excited to be here [with the U.S. squad] and just to get some minutes and get back to being that competent player I know I can be, and then just find my footing again and enjoy the game because it feels like it’s been tough to do that lately.”

