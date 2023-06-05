From the jumps, Alysa Carrigan stars in Tuscarora’s track title

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her freshman year, Alysa Carrigan set several goals. Chief among them was to break the state record in the high jump. And on Saturday at the Virginia Class 4A state championship, Carrigan, now a junior, did just that. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Carrigan, who set the Class 4 girls’ meet record with a jump of 5 feet 8.25 inches on the track at Liberty University in Lynchburg, led Tuscarora to its first state title in program history. The Titans finished as co-champions with Newport News (both teams earned 62 points).

“We asked a lot of [our team],” Coach Troy Harry said, “with many of them competing in multiple events and under extreme heat conditions. Through it all, they pulled together and got it done.”

Not only did Carrigan break a state record in the high jump, the third consecutive year she won the event, but she also won gold in the long jump (18-6.25) and triple jump (39-1). Harry called her sweep of the jumping events an “unbelievable performance.” Her results in the high jump and triple jump were both personal records.

“It was a very exciting time to be able to contribute to the win and experience making school history with all my friends and teammates,” Carrigan said. “My goal was to have fun and not put too much stress on myself but also to make sure to stay focused through both days.”

In addition to Carrigan’s dominance, Tuscarora, which also won district and region championships this season, got results down its roster.

Anna Surline added to her district and region titles in the discus by throwing 120 feet 1 inch to win gold Saturday, and senior Michaela Workman was the runner-up in the 3,200 meters (10 minutes 54.33 seconds). Senior Chelsea Boykins took bronze in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.40 seconds.

Among the Titans’ 12-person championship roster, eight juniors, including Carrigan and Surline, are set to run it back next year. Still, Carrigan credited the team’s seniors for the state title.

“They were an integral part of our team’s success and dynamic,” Carrigan said. “We will miss them very much, but that just means we must work even harder next season.”

Also in Lynchburg, Meridian senior Grace Crum won the girls’ 1,600 meters with a time of 4:59.88, just shy of a Class 3 meet record.

