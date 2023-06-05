Biden says Chiefs show power of ‘unity’ during White House visit

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Monday, saying the reigning Super Bowl champions showed the power of “unity” and praising their ability “to remind us who we are as Americans.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the first time the Chiefs, who won the franchise’s third Super Bowl title in February, participated in the traditional champions’ visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Their first such victory came after the 1968 season, before the tradition began, and their February 2020 triumph took place shortly before the coronavirus pandemic drastically disrupted the world.

Highlights of Monday’s celebration included: the president joking about first lady Jill Biden’s “rabid” support for the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Chiefs defeated in their recent Super Bowl win; Kansas City Coach Andy Reid hastily correcting himself after referring to his host as “President Obama”; and fun-loving tight end Travis Kelce briefly commandeering the microphone before being quickly led away by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Biden’s remarks took up most of the time allotted to the ceremony outside the White House, and he took the opportunity to point out connections between the Chiefs and the University of Delaware, where he went to college and spent some time on the football team. Biden noted that Kansas City’s general manager, Brett Veach, as well as offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and wide receivers coach Joe Bleymaier also played for the Blue Hens.

In recalling his time at Delaware, where he played defensive back on the freshman team, the president said former Blue Hens coach Harold “Tubby” Raymond once told him, “Biden, you run faster backwards than anyone I’ve ever seen.”

“Well,” Biden continued, “my political opposition thinks the same thing of me.”

Among those in attendance Monday were Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D), Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D), Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R) and a bipartisan assortment of members of Congress from Kansas and Missouri.

Advertisement

The president also joked that the mayor of Philadelphia made an unsuccessful request of him to arrest Reid and take the former Eagles coach “back to Philly.”

Reid made light of his reputation as a gourmand while expressing gratitude to Biden and his staff for the hospitality they displayed before the public event Monday.

“From the tour that we had,” said the 65-year-old coach, “to the history here, to the great food — man, you can’t forget the great food — to the great food and to this right here, this celebration, we thank you.”

When Reid then began praising the “phenomenal job” his team did last season and what a challenge it had coming up this year, he made a momentary but amusing error.

“Like President Obama — oh, excuse me, ‘President Obama,’ doggone — like President Biden said, nobody believed in us before,” Reid told the crowd. “Nobody believed in us before, and I’m sure it’s going to be that same way this time, and we’ll come out and prove them wrong.”

Advertisement

Biden said the Chiefs had their doubters entering last season, but he also asserted that the team was “building a dynasty,” with two Super Bowl wins and the best record in the NFL over the past five seasons. He called Kelce “one of the greatest tight ends ever,” and said of Mahomes, “The boy can play, man.”

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House pic.twitter.com/RYmGqPvDuZ — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) June 5, 2023

“Most important,” Biden said of the Chiefs, “as much as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference: speaking out for racial justice, honoring veterans as you do, supporting tutors and mentors for local schools. This is an organization that emphasizes community service and encourages players to create their own charitable organizations, which many have done — and it matters. You’re showing the power one of the most elusive things in the world: unity. … And from that unity you strive to bring out the best in yourselves and each other.

“That’s the power of this team, the power of sports and, I might add, it’s the power of this country,” Biden continued. “It’s the power to remind us who we are as Americans. We’re the United States of America. And there’s nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together, like these guys behind me.”

Advertisement

Also speaking at the event Monday — apart from the irrepressible Kelce, who wasn’t allowed to finish his thought, probably to the relief of many in Kansas City’s organization — was team president Mark Donovan. He began his comments by sharing a remembrance of Norma Hunt, the franchise’s “matriarch” and wife of late team founder Lamar Hunt. The team announced Sunday that Norma Hunt, believed to be the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowls, died at 85.

Biden asked for a moment of silence for Norma Hunt, who he described as “the first lady of football.”

At another point in the event, Biden said of his wife that it was “fortunate” she was “overseas right now, in the Middle East.”

“She’s a rabid Eagles fan,” Biden said, “and the way the game ended, I might be in for a rough night. Jill still doesn’t believe the Eagles player who acknowledged the holding penalty, but I figure if the Kelce family can make it work, with Travis and Jason the first two brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, then there’s hope for the rest of us.”

GiftOutline Gift Article