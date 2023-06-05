Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Scene 1, Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Friday: With two on and the Nationals holding a one-run lead in the top of the eighth inning, right-handed reliever Kyle Finnegan enters to face left-handed slugger Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber bounces into what would have been an inning-ending double play, but shortstop CJ Abrams throws wide to first base and the Phillies tie it. The Nationals eventually win, 8-7.

Scene 2, Nationals vs. Phillies on Saturday: With the Nationals trailing by one in the top of the eighth, right-handed reliever Erasmo Ramírez remains in the game to face left-handed slugger Bryce Harper to start the inning. Harper rips a double and later scores. The Nationals eventually lose, 4-2.

Scene 3, Nationals vs. Phillies on Sunday: With the Nationals trailing by a run in the sixth, right-handed reliever Andrés Machado enters to face Schwarber with two on and two outs. Schwarber crushes a three-run homer on a 1-2 sinker. The Nationals eventually lose, 11-3.

Advertisement

The common thread for these situations? Nationals Manager Dave Martinez did not have a lefty to match up with Schwarber or Harper. He hasn’t had a lefty reliever since Washington designated Anthony Banda for assignment April 30, though that’s expected to change before Tuesday’s series opener with the Arizona Diamondbacks. According to two people familiar with the situation, Machado was designated for assignment Sunday to make room for a left-handed reliever, which probably would be 36-year-old Sean Doolittle or 23-year-old Jose Ferrer.

Dropping Machado clears a spot on the 40-man roster, which Doolittle would need because he re-signed on a minor league contract after undergoing elbow surgery last summer. He pitched in back-to-back games for low Class A Fredericksburg on Thursday and Friday, a sign that he’s ready to return. Last spring, he retired 16 of the 17 batters he faced before going on the injured list.

Ferrer, added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft, has a 3.23 ERA in 30⅔ innings at Class AAA Rochester. He impressed in spring training with a high-90s fastball and an improved slider. With Rochester, though, he has walked a lot of batters — 5.28 per nine innings — and struck out way fewer than he did at lower levels, which is expected for a young reliever who shot up the system in 2022. He has yet to pitch in the majors. Lefty Alberto Baldonado, who pitched for Washington in 2021, is also with Rochester but has struggled to limit his walks over 27⅔ innings.

Advertisement

To be fair, the Nationals carrying a left-handed reliever does not mean he would have entered in the high-leverage spots listed above, whether that lefty was Banda or Doolittle or Ferrer or Josh Hader. The make-believe lefty might have pitched earlier in the game. The make-believe lefty might have had bad career numbers against a hitter due up in the inning. Or the make-believe lefty might have been unavailable because of his recent workload.

But it’s not a crime to have two lefties in the same bullpen. Really — it isn’t.

This weekend showed how hard it is to compete against balanced lineups without a well-balanced bullpen — and, to that end, it’s worth noting the Nationals would be much less likely to construct their bullpen this way if they were aiming for the playoffs. The Phillies, by contrast, have three lefty relievers: Matt Strahm, Andrew Vasquez and Gregory Soto. They all pitched during a bullpen game Saturday. It almost felt as though Phillies Manager Rob Thomson were trolling Martinez, who has had to manage a lefty-less bullpen regularly over the past three years.

Advertisement

Thomson also admitted he stacked three left-handed hitters atop his lineup Friday — Schwarber, Bryson Stott and Harper — because the Nationals couldn’t make him pay with a left-handed reliever in the later innings. Thomson hoped those three would jump-start the Phillies’ lagging offense, which is ultimately what happened on their way to 22 runs in the series. It was another example of Martinez and his staff running a race in which their opponent has a 10-second head start.

“It’s tough,” Martinez said Saturday of navigating the Phillies’ lineup without a lefty reliever. He then pivoted to compliment the bullpen and starter-turned-reliever Chad Kuhl.

Not every left-handed reliever is better against right-handed hitters. Not every right-handed hitter has trouble with left-handed relievers. And not every situation calls for a left-on-left matchup — or a right-on-right matchup, for that matter — especially with the three-batter minimum rule for relievers and most teams staggering their orders. That’s why managers manage instead of computers. But handedness is the most reliable split when trying to gain a matchup advantage.

Advertisement

On the season, Washington’s relievers have a majors-worst .846 OPS against when facing left-handed hitters, according to statistical database TruMedia. The Arizona Diamondbacks, their opponent this week, are the second worst at .844. No other team’s bullpen has allowed an OPS higher than .764 to lefties.

Of the Nationals relievers’ 443 matchups with left-handed hitters, only 14 included Banda, who pitched just seven innings before he was designated for assignment. And here were the career left/right splits for Harper and Schwarber heading into Sunday’s series finale:

Harper: .260 batting average/.360 on-base percentage/.454 slugging percentage (.813 OPS) against lefties; .289/.403/.553 (.956 OPS) against righties.

Schwarber: .203/.311/.373 (.684 OPS) against lefties; .237/.346/.528 (.874 OPS) against righties.

Advertisement

That’s a significant difference for both hitters, who also happen to be former Nationals/multi-time all-stars with lucrative contracts. Schwarber’s OPS changes nearly 200 points depending on which hand the pitcher throws with. So Machado, a reliever Martinez has trusted against lefties because of the cut on his four-seam fastball, was tasked with maintaining a tight deficit against Schwarber on Sunday and faltered. But he wasn’t exactly put in a position to succeed.

“I can come in with my two-seamer down and away and my change-up,” Machado said Sunday of how he approaches lefties. “We got a report [on] Schwarber, so I thought I could finish with my fastball inside up, and I missed it up.”

If Doolittle is brought up Tuesday, when he makes his debut he will have played for the Nationals in six different seasons. As for his career splits, righties have a .641 OPS against him compared with .554 for lefties. Even if he needs to knock off some rust, he could quickly become Martinez’s best option against a lefty in a big spot.

The bar has been set pretty low.

GiftOutline Gift Article