Wizards hire Will Dawkins as general manager

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Wizards are hiring Will Dawkins as general manager, according to a person familiar with the move. Dawkins will work under Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger in the No. 2 executive role and is expected to focus his attention more specifically on the Wizards’ roster construction while Winger oversees the Wizards, Mystics and Capital City Go-Go more broadly. Dawkins is Winger’s second hire this offseason after the new head honcho hired former Atlanta Hawks executive Travis Schlenk as the vice president of player personnel.

In that role, Schlenk will oversee the team’s pro and amateur player evaluations and manage the team’s scouts.

Dawkins comes to Washington from the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he has spent his 15-year NBA career and overlapped with Winger, who was with the Thunder from 2010-2017 and served as the assistant general manager and team counsel under Sam Presti. The Athletic first reported Dawkins’s move to the Wizards.

Advertisement

Dawkins started in Oklahoma City as a front office intern and worked his way up to become the vice president of basketball operations ahead of the 2020-21 season. He had a wide reach in his most recent role with tasks including roster and staff development, player evaluation and acquisition and strategic planning.

Winger has wasted no time in constructing his new front office since he was hired on May 24.

He hired Schlenk on June 1 and has been involved in Washington’s draft workouts in advance of the June 22 draft. The first such workout session that was partially open to the media was held Saturday and the second was Monday, when the Wizards and Coach Wes Unseld Jr. worked out a group that included Kentucky guard Cason Wallace and Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

Washington is set to hold another draft workout Tuesday.

GiftOutline Gift Article