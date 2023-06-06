Aryna Sabalenka says she doesn’t support war or Belarus’s president right now

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — The storyline of Aryna Sabalenka and her French Open news conferences, which has formed a loud parallel to the tennis at this event, reached a fresh stage Tuesday. The 25-year-old ranked No. 2 in the world reappeared in the format after reaching the semifinals and after forgoing such sessions after her previous two rounds, sat before a crowded room and answered challenging questions with aplomb and perhaps even courage.

As before, the issue concerned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Belarus’s support for that invasion and how that horror has ransacked tennis, particularly the women’s tour because of its considerable number of Ukrainian players. Sabalenka, who is Belarusian, previously had presented a mixed bag of statements that included opposition to the war, but had reeled after a pointed exchange last Wednesday from a Ukrainian journalist who since has departed.

At one point Tuesday, she got the question which referred to the Belarusian president and Russia ally Alexander Lukashenko: “You say you don’t support war. But do you still support Alexander Lukashenko?”

Advertisement

“Like, it’s a tough question,” Sabalenka said. “I mean, I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko right now.”

Her answers came after yet another match fraught with thoughts of the invasion, Sabalenka’s 6-4, 6-4 win in the quarterfinals in the Paris sunshine against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. After finishing off that match, Sabalenka walked to the net and leaned down on the tape, as if unaware of the Ukraine players’ policy of not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents after matches.

Svitolina did not acknowledge the gesture, walked directly to her seat and received some booing.

“I don’t know,” Sabalenka said. “It was an instinct like I always do after my matches.”

“My initial reaction,” Svitolina said, “don’t know, was like, ‘What are you doing?’ Because, yeah, all my press conferences I say my clear position. So I don't know. Maybe she’s not on social media during the tournaments, but it is pretty clear.”

Advertisement

Svitolina’s clear position from earlier in the tournament was this: “So can you imagine the guy or a girl who is right now in a front line [of war], you know, looking at me [on TV] and I’m, like, acting like nothing is happening?”

Asked if she thought Sabalenka sought to inflame the situation Tuesday, Svitolina said, “Yeah, I think so, unfortunately.”

Sabalenka: “I think she didn’t deserve all the boos.”

Sabalenka seemed anything but inflammatory as she calmly answered questions after two rounds of taking questions only from WTA representatives and not the general media.

“I really felt bad not coming here,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep. Like all those bad feelings were in my head, I couldn’t fall asleep. I felt really bad not coming here. I really respect all of you guys. Thank you so much for coming here, for being interested in me.”

Advertisement

Her last news conference, she said, “became a political TV show, and I’m not expert in politics. I’m just a tennis player.” In that room, the Ukrainian journalist asked about Sabalenka’s association with Lukashenko in 2020 while he was “torturing and beating up protesters in the street,” and whether Sabalenka would condemn the attacks on Ukraine. Sabalenka said, “I have no comments to you, so thank you for your question.”

To a question about that association on Tuesday, Sabalenka said, “Well, we played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus. He was in our matches taking pictures with us after the match. Nothing bad was happening that time in Belarus or in Ukraine or in Russia. And I said many times already, I’m not supporting war. I don’t want my country to be involved in any conflict. I said it many times, and you know where I stand, you know. You have my position. You have my answer. I answered it many times. I’m not supporting the war.”

In reneging on the usual post-match practice of news conferences, Sabalenka had said she did not feel “safe” in the setting, but by Tuesday said she did feel safe.

“I think probably because I had few days to switch off from the press conference, few days to bring myself together, few days to realize couple of things,” she said. “Yeah, that’s why I feel safer. And nobody’s putting words in my mouth, so that’s another reason.”

GiftOutline Gift Article