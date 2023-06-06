Chase Young, motivated and confident, has lots to prove this season

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Washington Commanders declined Chase Young’s fifth-year contract option in April, Coach Ron Rivera said he believed the decision could motivate the defensive end and ultimately land him his next contract. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, following the Commanders’ first minicamp practice, Young was terse and stoic as he discussed the team’s decision for the first time. He told reporters he was “not disappointed at all” about the team declining his option and is “ready to go” following his recovery from knee surgery.

“I can use a lot of things as motivation,” Young said. “All of them, they’re stuck in my back pocket.”

“Since I came in the game, I was in the game to prove myself,” he added. “So I’m not really thinking anything different. Going out there and playing my game.”

Asked if he was surprised when the Commanders declined the option, which would’ve paid him $17.452 million for the 2024 season, Young said he’s focused on himself and “ready to play.”

Tuesday’s workout was Young’s first with the team since phase one of organized team activities, which are voluntary. He, fellow defensive end Montez Sweat and veteran tackle Charles Leno Jr. opted to train elsewhere for much of the second and third phases of OTAs before returning this week for mandatory minicamp.

Young spent the past couple of weeks training in Colorado Springs, where he worked out for much of last offseason to recover from the ACL and patellar tendon surgery he had in November 2021. The emphasis, he said, was building up the strength in his leg and regaining his explosiveness — an explosiveness that helped make him the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft and the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year that season.

“Explosive work, plyometrics — shoot, everything you can do to a knee, I did it,” he said. “... [I worked on] strengthening my hips, just really strengthening my lower body and obviously technique work.”

The difference from the end of last season, he said, was “night and day.”

“My confidence, my strength, everything,” Young added. “... I felt pretty explosive out there. Still two months until we report. It’s just [time to] keep my head down and stay grinding.”

Young practiced with a large brace over his right knee but participated in the full gamut of individual and team drills, lining up with the starting defensive line opposite Sweat. His added strength was evident, along with his quickness off the line and overall confidence. During 11-on-11 drills, he dipped under left tackle Cornelius Lucas to quickly get to quarterback Sam Howell for a would-be sack. On the sideline, Young’s voice traveled almost as far as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s as he talked trash to the offense and tried to pump up the defense.

“It feels good, man,” Young said. “I think my teammates know when I come out on the field, I’m going to bring the juice. It’s something I’ve always done. I’m just being me.”

Young seemed to have crossed any mental or physical hurdles that lingered after his recovery from surgery, and he’ll be able to show a more complete picture of his progress during training camp, when practices are padded and the Commanders travel to Maryland for joint workouts with the Baltimore Ravens.

‘We just want to see him pick up where he left off,” Rivera said. “He was starting to play faster and faster and [I] just love to see him get out there and really run around and kind of cut loose and not be tentative. And that’s probably the biggest thing for him.”

Young injured his knee in Week 10 of the 2021 season, during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed 22 games and returned last season in Week 16, a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. In the three games he was active, Young played 115 defensive snaps and totaled five tackles, one quarterback hit and zero sacks.

But he believes that time was valuable in preparing him for Year 4 in the NFL.

“Going out on the field and just knowing that I could still play when I was a little more dinged up, yeah, it definitely helped,” he said.

Although sacks are only one measure of a pass rusher’s ability to disrupt an offense, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has stressed the need for his linemen to finish their rushes and turn more quarterback hurries into sacks. Last season, Sweat had 28 hits and eight sacks. Young’s time on the field was limited, but even when healthy at the start of the 2021 season, he struggled with his rushes and produced only 1 1/2 sacks in nine games.

Rivera said at the time he felt Young “dives inside a little too much” instead of setting the edge a little longer before ducking inside. Young’s strength was his power, but at times he hesitated and seemed to take an extra step that cost him in getting to the quarterback.

The coach’s message was for Young to stay patient and remain disciplined in this technique. But the injury derailed his development.

If Young can return to a high level of play this season, it will create a welcome problem for Washington. He and Sweat are set to be free agents in March, and after the team paid defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, it may not be able to keep the entire starting line and still be able to fill needs elsewhere on the roster.

So Del Rio offered a simple message to his pass-rushers.

“Close the deal, and it’ll add zeros to your check,” he said.

