MIAMI — Erik Spoelstra has an uncanny radar for confrontation. He finds it everywhere and culls it from everything, including praise. The man refuses to back down. The Miami Heat coach looked ready to fight Jimmy Butler during a game last season, so it’s obvious he shed fear long ago. In constant pursuit of a tactical edge, Spoelstra has acquired an edge to his personality as well. Over 15 seasons, he has become the NBA’s best all-around coach by challenging basketball assumptions, contorting his strategies and developing his hoops palate to get the most out of a motley collection of players.

A self-proclaimed introvert, Spoelstra is also the least passive person you’ll ever meet. He owns any room because he is direct, intentional and thorough. It is a charisma born of preparation, and now 52, he’s no longer the smart kid from the video-room dungeon functioning as an extension of Pat Riley. Spoelstra is his own coach, and he’s a great one. He is in complete command, even as the legendary coach he affectionately calls “The Godfather” looks on as the team president.

With a wide smile and magnificent hair, Spoelstra is the nicest, surliest contradiction. During interviews, he is present and insightful — and disagreeable. Cordially disagreeable.

At his sixth NBA Finals, Spoelstra has combated questions about the Denver altitude, the national perception of some of his unheralded players and, most emphatically, the notion the Heat must pick the poison of whether to let Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic dominate as a scorer or playmaker. But what matters most is that Spoelstra has the No. 8 seed Heat locked in a 1-1 series and now holding home-court advantage in its bid to win the most improbable championship in NBA history.

It is a proper mission for Coach Spo, who lives to wrestle with difficulty. Most people who enjoy confrontation come across as cartoonish, hostile ogres. Spoelstra delights in the exchange of ideas, working through the messiness of humans and turning dead ends into pathways.

“You can definitely tell he works on himself in the mental aspect,” forward Caleb Martin said. “He studies that, and he betters himself, and he takes pride in that. And to be able to relay those messages in the way they’re relayed to us has been super important to us, and to how prepared we are not only physically but mentally.”

As the baby-faced leader of the Heatles, Spoelstra went to four consecutive Finals and won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. But with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh forming a trio for the ages, the coach had a “Don’t mess it up!” mandate. His successes weren’t appreciated. He was considered the lucky one, even though he did much to help James become a more efficient player, motivate Wade and Bosh to accept complementary roles and concoct a playing style based on defense and transition that unified the gifted roster.

Spoelstra is seeking his first title without the Big Three, but his recent work — two Finals appearances in the past four seasons — has raised his profile more than those two rings could. This is a Spoelstra special, a contender held together because the head coach is a multidimensional force who can manage egos, define roles, develop young players, make in-game adjustments when the difference in raw talent becomes a factor, realize his own errors in judgment, tinker his philosophies regularly and stay focused on meeting players where they are.

Spoelstra would sweep the court and wash the jerseys if needed.

“It’s not about me,” he said.

Later, he added: “It’s an art, not a science, right. There’s no perfect formula to that. There’s no perfect boom. We know our group. They live on the razor’s edge. There’s an edginess to this group. The ‘on’ button is usually on.”

In the last few years, Spoelstra has gone from the NBA’s most underrated coach to the most universally praised. Even in a league graced by five-time champion Gregg Popovich and a four-title-winning coach in Steve Kerr, no one of sound mind would consider Spoelstra unworthy of consideration for the title of best active coach. If you’re looking for the one most equipped to turn any roster into a winner, Spoelstra would be the undisputed choice.

You can flood the argument with good reasons. Spoelstra guided the Heat to the Finals as a No. 5 seed in 2020 and now as the last team to qualify in the Eastern Conference. And he did it without the supreme star power of Riley’s greatest team-building hits.

Butler will go down as one of the franchise’s most significant free agent acquisitions, but in the past, Miami was able to lure multiple big names to amplify its vaunted Heat culture. In this version, there is no all-star trio, no Tim Hardaway to go with Alonzo Mourning and no Shaquille O’Neal to pair with Wade. Every brick on the current team was selected with wisdom and vision. In the last 14 years, the Heat hasn’t drafted higher than No. 10 overall. This team was created with two late lottery picks, and both were great choices: all-star big man Bam Adebayo, who went No. 14 in 2017, and sharpshooter Tyler Herro, the No. 13 selection in 2019. Nine undrafted players create the soul of the Heat. Star-studded squads are watching from home with envy.

It’s not the easy route. The Heat should come with a warning label for driftless organizations that might think they can copy Miami. They don’t see talent the way the Heat front office does, and they don’t have Spoelstra to recognize how the pieces fit.

He is rigid and flexible, and somehow the shape-shifting seems natural. He can be demanding because his players see how much doing right by them means to him. Difficulty bonds the Heat.

“We’ve had a thousand reasons to probably wave the flag, and we haven’t,” Miami lifer Udonis Haslem said. “You know what I’m saying? We just continue to keep our head down, chop wood, carry water, have each other’s back, enjoy each other’s success and believe in one another.

“We’re not for everybody. Doing the hard stuff — just not for everybody. It’s kind of hard over here.”

Spoelstra is hardest on himself. But right now, there’s a calm about him. Even when he’s calling out reporters for being “disrespectful” for overusing the undrafted label and sounding exasperated that the “untrained eye” has an oversimplified view of defending Jokic, he doesn’t snap. He’s not that kind of confrontational. He’s just particular and blunt, not allowing anything to be misunderstood.

In those moments, you can see why he communicates so well with players. He’s a basketball nerd who possesses emotional intelligence. He’s an intense personality who has learned to relax. As a result, the Heat prepares with a mellow confidence.

For as well as Spoelstra can grind through 82 games, he was built for playoff basketball. He has a career .589 winning percentage in the regular season. In the playoffs, he’s at .602.

“He settles into these moments,” Adebayo said. “This is when he really gets comfortable. This is when he doesn’t really get rattled. This is when he comes up with the game plan for us to be successful.”

Spoelstra keeps going into his coaching bag and pulling out something new. He hasn’t run out of tactics yet. Ever conscientious, he may never reach the bottom.

