Independence girls’ soccer puts on a show in its quarterfinal matinee

Fifteen minutes before the start of Tuesday morning’s Class 5 quarterfinal at Independence High in Brambleton, the football stadium entrance was a funnel of backpacked teens. The Tigers’ girls’ soccer team was set to face Douglas Freeman, and because the Richmond-area school had a conflict with graduation, the game was given a rare start time of 11 a.m. Independence students were offered release from school if they attended, and many opted for a few hours of sunshine over the lame-duck lessons of the final week of school.

For the team, the unique setup provided a chance to show an exceptional number of classmates and friends just how good they had become. And so the Tigers put on a show, giving Freeman a thorough 6-0 pounding to earn their spot in Friday’s state semifinals.

“The chemistry of this team is pretty remarkable,” senior forward Kaitlyn Nimmer said. “We’re all really good friends off the field, and I think that shows on the field with our combinations and our passion for playing together.”

Even if some students were unaware before Tuesday, Independence (20-1) entered this state tournament as world-beaters. The Tigers had just won the Class 5 Region D bracket with stunning ease. The region tournament, the secondary level of postseason soccer in the state, is where good teams often meet their match and the road to a state championship gets rocky. For Independence, it was a jaunt. The Tigers won all three matches by mercy rule, meaning they led by eight goals or more with 20 minutes remaining.

Another example of their greatness: Their lone defeat this spring came against a strong Stone Bridge side in mid-April. Independence has faced the Bulldogs three times since that loss, and won by a combined score of 20-1.

The Tigers’ average margin of victory this year is six goals.

“The connections within this offense can make us pretty unstoppable,” junior forward Viviana Pope said.

For a team that finished with six goals, the Tigers started slow Tuesday. They spent the first 30 minutes or so feeling out their opponent, adjusting to the raised stakes and larger audience.

“A little bit of nerves,” senior defender Kylie Marschall said. “I tried not to look over there [at the crowd] early on.”

When Pope started the scoring in the 30th minute, the floodgates opened. The Tigers diced up the Mavericks defense, with Nimmer doubling the lead less than a minute later. By halftime, it was 4-0.

“It happens like that a lot for us,” senior midfielder Ava Galligan said. “Once we score, we get the momentum and we get confidence and we take off.”

Pope led the team with a hat trick, Nimmer added two goals and sophomore midfielder Lilli Lubic had the sixth and final tally. Independence will face the winner of Nansemond and First Colonial in Friday’s semifinal.

“We know that this final week is going to bring a kind of intensity that we haven’t necessarily faced,” Nimmer said. “But we’re excited for that.”

