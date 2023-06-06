Colts player apologizes as NFL opens gambling investigation

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers is apparently under investigation by the NFL for possible violations of the league’s gambling policy, less than two months after five other players were suspended for violating the policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Colts confirmed the investigation in a statement Monday without naming Rodgers, saying they “are aware” of it and “will have no further comment at this time.” Rodgers later posted an apologetic statement on social media in which he wrote that he wants to “take full responsibility” for “mistakes.”

“I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation,” Rodgers wrote. “The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about.

Advertisement

“I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this.”

The investigation comes at a time when the NFL has embraced sports betting as a revenue source through partnerships with sportsbooks after previously opposing efforts to spread its legalization. But the NFL maintains a strict gambling policy for league personnel, and in April five players — including four from the Detroit Lions — were suspended for violating it. Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Lions receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended for six games for betting on non-NFL games from an NFL facility. Cephus, Moore and Berryhill were released by Detroit.

Last year, Calvin Ridley, then a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games over a five-game stretch in 2021 when he was away from the team. Ridley was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in November and was reinstated in March.

Advertisement

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits all personnel “from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party, on any NFL game, practice or other event.” That includes “betting on game outcome, statistics, score, performance of any individual participant, ‘futures,’ or any other kind of ‘proposition bet’ in any way related to the NFL.”

The policy prohibits personnel other than players from betting on other sports, too. As the league noted when it announced the suspensions in April, it prohibits all personnel, including players, from engaging “in any form of Gambling in any club or League facility or venue (e.g., practice facility, stadium, team hotel, Draft or other League or club event); on any League or club charter or other transport; while traveling on club or League business; or while making an endorsement or promotional appearance.”

Rodgers, 25, was a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 out of the University of Massachusetts and is entering the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million contract. He started nine games last season and has been viewed as a likely starter this summer.

GiftOutline Gift Article