Jacob deGrom’s first Rangers season is over after just six starts

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom will have Tommy John surgery to repair a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament and will miss the rest of the season, he confirmed to reporters Tuesday. He is in the first season of a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers, but he made just six starts before landing on the injured list.

“This stinks. It’s not ideal, but at least we know what it is now,” deGrom told the Dallas Morning News. “I want to get it fixed and will set a goal to be back before the end of next year.”

Clarity, in deGrom’s case, qualifies as progress. The righty landed on the injured list April 29 with right elbow inflammation, but the injury did not appear season-ending at the time. As recently as late May, deGrom was increasing his pitch count and variety in bullpen sessions, as if nearing a return. But Monday, the Rangers moved him to the 60-day IL, indicating they did not think he could return before the end of the month. On Tuesday, the team made clear he will not return this season and will probably miss a good chunk of the next.

“We have gone backwards. The MRI revealed damage that was significant,” General Manager Chris Young told reporters. “I’m glad we have clarity. Everyone being in the dark was not good. Now we have a course of action, and we will attack it.”

DeGrom’s injury is just the latest of many ligament tears among big league pitchers this year. Tampa Bay Rays standout Jeffrey Springs, Colorado Rockies Opening Day starter Germán Márquez, Seattle Mariners lefty Robbie Ray, Houston Astros stalwart Luis Garcia, Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli and many others have seen their seasons end with UCL tears.

But for deGrom, who turns 35 this month, the injury is not exactly a stunner. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2010, when he was a New York Mets prospect. And while he has been one of the game’s most dominant starters, when healthy, for years, the phrase “when healthy” may be a bigger caveat for him than any other elite arm. Thanks in part to shoulder trouble, forearm issues and a variety of other ailments, he has thrown just 254⅔ innings since the start of the 2020 season.

That injury history was among the reasons the Mets decided to pivot away from their homegrown ace, and it was one reason the Rangers’ willingness to commit five years to him qualified as a surprise. Now Texas is unlikely to see him pitch again until he is 36.

The Rangers have not exactly flailed without him. Thanks in part to the dominance of the other experienced starter they signed this offseason, Nathan Eovaldi, their rotation owns the second-lowest ERA in baseball (3.13 entering Tuesday). That group — combined with one of baseball’s most productive offenses — has propelled the Rangers to the second-best record in baseball and a rare lead in the American League West. For years, the Rangers found themselves looking up, unable to close the gap on the Houston Astros. This year, they are setting the pace.

Until Tuesday, the Rangers could look forward to getting deGrom back as a midseason boost. Now, they know they must proceed without him.

