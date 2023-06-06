PGA Tour agrees to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The PGA Tour on Tuesday announced that it was merging with LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway league that had roiled professional golf by luring some of the game’s best players with hefty paychecks, a lighter schedule and less-competitive tournaments. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The stunning announcement came after months of pointed rhetoric and hard feelings, and amid ongoing litigation between LIV and the PGA Tour, which both had filed lawsuits against the other. In August, LIV Golf filed an antitrust suit saying the tour — by banning players who had defected to LIV — was intentionally trying to curtail competition, but the PGA Tour countered with a lawsuit that claims LIV committed “tortious interference” by encouraging golfers to violate terms of their existing tour contracts.

The two sides have agreed to mutually end “all pending litigation between the participating parties,” the PGA Tour said in a statement announcing the merger.

With its deep-pocketed Saudi investors, LIV was able to sign away some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, including major champions Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau. The LIV tour staged eight events last year and seven so far this year but was never close to turning a profit. The league struggled to find a broadcast partner, eventually striking a modest TV deal with the CW Network, and never signed any big-name corporate sponsors, instead relying on Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to almost exclusively fund the project.

As a result, LIV Golf was widely criticized as “sportswashing,” an attempt by the Saudi Arabia government to distract from the country’s human rights abuses, including the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the CIA has concluded was approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Players were often asked about the moral implications of playing for LIV, while Mickelson created a maelstrom by telling journalist Alan Shipnuck that the Saudis were “scary motherf------ to get involved with.” He later took an extended absence from the game.

“I’m certainly aware of what’s happened with Jamal Khashoggi, and I think it’s terrible,” Mickelson said last year when he returned. “I’ve also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history, and I believe that LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well. I’m excited about this opportunity, and that’s why I’m here.”

The PGA Tour on Tuesday said the Saudi Public Investment Fund will merge its golf businesses with the other tours to create a new, for-profit organization that also includes the DP World Tour, the Europe-based league. One person familiar with the deal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the process, said talks had taken place in secret and only a small number of people were aware that a merger was imminent.

Even as both LIV and the PGA Tour were both left wounded by the sport’s acrimonious civil war, players on both sides prospered. LIV dangled the lucrative checks and the PGA Tour was forced to respond, revamping its own prize structure and creating new money-making opportunities for tour players.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in the statement. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans. Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future."

The PGA Tour banned the players who had signed up for LIV, though they were able to play in golf’s four majors, which are operated by separate entities. LIV golfer Brooks Koepka won the most recent grand slam, last month’s PGA Championship, in a symbolic victory for the LIV enterprise. The organizations now “will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to re-apply for membership with the PGA TOUR or the DP World Tour following the completion of the 2023 season and for determining fair criteria and terms of re-admission,” the PGA Tour said.

LIV Golf billed itself as a louder, brasher product, targeting a younger audience and introducing a team model to the sport. It also featured only 48 players at events, no cuts and 54-hole events. Those format quirks differentiated LIV from the PGA Tour but it also created obstacles to LIV being recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings. LIV players were unable to earn rankings points, which made it harder for them to qualify for major championships.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

