Madison boys’ lacrosse tops Robinson, earns chance at Class 6 repeat

Moments after Madison’s 12-8 win over Robinson in the Virginia Class 6 boys’ lacrosse semifinals Tuesday, Warhawks Coach Aaron Solomon looked across the field at the sulking Rams. “They made us earn everything on the field,” said Solomon, who runs the local club Top Caliber Lacrosse, at which he has coached many of the Robinson players. “I’ve never seen my guys so tired during the game.”

Robinson, which boasts a record 12 state titles, essentially traded goals with the Warhawks throughout a physical three quarters in Fairfax. The score was tied at 7 entering the fourth, then Madison scored twice early and went on to outscore its opponent 5-1 during those final 12 minutes.

Madison (19-2), the reigning Class 6 champion, earned a spot in the state title game for the third time in its past four seasons. The Warhawks will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Battlefield and Cosby in Saturday’s title game at Champe High in Aldie.

Madison and Robinson, rivals out of Fairfax County, squared off in their season opener March 14, which Madison won, 9-7. After Robinson dropped its subsequent game to Yorktown, the Rams (17-5) won 13 of their next 14.

The Rams fell to the Warhawks in the 2019 title game, their last appearance in a state final, and haven’t won a title since their three-peat from 2014 to 2016.

Robinson was coming off a dominant 2022 season in which it won 19 straight games but bowed out in the Class 6 Region C semifinals, 12-11, to Lake Braddock after beating the Bruins by 13 goals in the regular season. This year’s postseason wasn’t quite so disappointing: The Rams avenged their regular season loss to Yorktown by beating the Patriots, 9-8, on Friday in the quarterfinals. But they couldn’t upend the Warhawks.

Madison’s balanced attack featured seven goal scorers. Senior attackman Jake Green led the way with a hat trick, and senior attackman Carter Casto totaled four points.

“We knew that we had the players to get it done,” junior long-stick midfielder Ollie Hau said. “It was a close game throughout, but we just believed in one another and got it done.”

Madison has 14 seniors on this year’s roster, some of whom gravitated toward the sport in high school after starring on different fields. While lacrosse isn’t everyone’s primary sport, the group has grown close while fighting to maximize the team’s potential.

“Not all of us are committed for lacrosse, but we’re all committed to each other,” said senior faceoff specialist Adam Dembicki, who transferred from Robinson before this season and will play lacrosse at St. John’s University.

Madison took a 7-5 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter, the largest advantage either side held to that point. Robinson scored twice in the final 30 seconds of the period to tie the score, including a goal by junior midfielder Logan McHugh with one second left.

“Hats off to that team,” Solomon said. “They closed the gap every time they needed to.”

Class 5: Overtime win puts Riverside in position

Riverside returns to the Class 5 title game after defeating Patrick Henry, 12-11, in overtime in Leesburg. It will face Midlothian or Douglas Freeman on Saturday at Briar Woods High in Ashburn.

The Rams (18-3), who have won 12 straight, are eyeing their fourth straight state title and fifth overall. Before winning the past two Class 5 titles with dominant victories over Freeman in 2021 and Briar Woods in 2022, Riverside won the 2017 and 2019 Class 4 titles over E.C. Glass.

Riverside’s only losses this year have come to St. Albans, Severn and Atlee.

Class 4: Dominion back in title game

Dominion will play for the Class 4 championship after defeating Broad Run, 16-9, in Sterling. The Titans will play Atlee in Saturday’s final at Massaponax High in Spotsylvania County.

Dominion last won the state title in 2021, when it edged E.C. Glass to complete a perfect season. The Titans will have appeared in four of the past five state title games.

