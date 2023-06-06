Erasmo Ramírez leads the bullpen meltdown as Nats drop third straight

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There went a lead built on Stone Garrett’s first-inning grand slam. Then there went any energy inside Nationals Park. Then there went Erasmo Ramírez, hooked from the game, sent into that slow walk from the mound to the dugout, after he faced six batters and retired two of them in the fifth, the outs coming on sacrifice flies as the Arizona Diamondbacks went ahead in their 10-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

The result of Ramírez’s six matchups: hit by pitch (Christian Walker), walk (Emmanuel Rivera), tying sac fly (Josh Rojas), go-ahead RBI single (Gabriel Moreno), sac fly (Jake McCarthy) and another single (Geraldo Perdomo). He inherited a one-run lead and exited with the Nationals trailing by two. Before he walked Rivera, he almost plunked him, too, Between plunking Walker and walking Rivera, Ramírez balked because he spun to pick off the trail runner at first base and Dominic Smith wasn’t covering, meaning Ramírez had to eat his throw and move the men on first and second to second and third. The whole thing was an unmitigated disaster, as far as disastrous relief appearances go.

In the process, Ramírez’s ERA jumped from 5.81 to 6.33 in 27 innings. Of the three runners who scored against him, the first one belonged to rookie starter Jake Irvin, who struggled with his command again, Irvin walked three, struck out just one and recorded 12 outs on 83 pitches. Together, he and Ramírez nearly hit batters with three consecutive pitches. Combine that with Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry, who walked three hitters and plunked one himself, and there wasn’t much control for either side.

But the Nationals’ bats couldn’t cover for their shaky pitching. After Irvin yielded a run in the first, Garrett’s first career grand slam flipped the score in the bottom half. After Ramírez stumbled through the fifth, Lane Thomas’s solo homer, his team-leading ninth of the season, could only cut a two-run deficit in half. Then Washington put two on with one down later in the fifth and couldn’t push more across. Corey Dickerson, pinch-hitting for Garrett against right-handed reliever José Ruiz, struck out on a 97-mph fastball. Keibert Ruiz flied out to left to end the threat. The Nationals (25-35) didn’t generate much else in their final four innings.

The National League West-leading Diamondbacks (36-25) kept tacking on. Chad Kuhl relieved Ramírez and found some trouble in the sixth. CJ Abrams, the Nationals’ 22-year-old shortstop, couldn’t handle a sliced liner and was charged with an error to start the inning. From there, Kuhl walked two of the next three hitters to load the bases for Rojas, who punched a two-run single through the right side. The next batter, Moreno, bounced into a rally-killing double play. The gap widened when Pavin Smith took Kuhl deep for a two-run shot in the seventh.

Washington’s bullpen was a relative strength last season, highlighted by impressive stretches from Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, Carl Edwards Jr. and Ramírez, who finished with a 2.92 ERA in a team-high 86⅓ innings. This season, though, the pen has the worst ERA and WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) in the NL, a product of poor middle relief and a handful of late-game blowups. Ramírez has not helped the cause.

The 33-year-old re-signed on a one-year, $1 million major league contract and secured a roster spot out of spring training. But for most of the season, any outing of consequence has exposed Ramírez, who looks best suited for a mop-up role. He was tagged for four runs in a 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres on May 23. He yielded three hits and two runs without recording an out in a back-and-forth win over the Kansas City Royals on May 26. On Saturday, he entered to hold a one-run deficit intact against the Philadelphia Phillies and let it get to two.

The Nationals are in a tough stretch of their schedule, and it’s showing. They have lost six of their past eight. They dropped their previous two series (against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Phillies). After three with the Diamondbacks, who are jostling with the Dodgers atop the NL West, they’ll head to see the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros on a two-city trip. And since the Miami Marlins are above .500, there’s not much letup until the Nationals host the struggling St. Louis Cardinals for three games starting June 19.

Their bullpen will have to try to right itself against a rush of tough competition. A plus, if it can be called one, is the potential for low-leverage innings to pass around.

