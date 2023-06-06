Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Baltimore Orioles’ rebuild is pretty clearly ahead of schedule. After losing more games than any MLB franchise from 2017 through 2021 — when their record was 253-455 — the Orioles won 83 games last year. Now, they’re on pace for a 101-win campaign — after projections pegged them as just a 75-win team. That makes Baltimore a playoff contender despite being in one of the toughest, and highest-spending, divisions in baseball. Almost no one outside of the Inner Harbor expected the Orioles to be so good, so soon. It’s fair to ask how sustainable this success might be, by looking at three key contributing factors: Offense, relief pitching and luck.

Offense

Let’s start with the obvious: how much the offense has improved since the franchise’s recent dark days. From 2017 to 2021, the Orioles batted .247 with a .412 slugging rate and .307 on-base percentage, giving them a .720 OPS, ranking 23rd in the majors over that five-year span. In 2022, the team’s OPS actually dipped to .695, ranking 20th. This season, though, it is .738 (11th). Two of Baltimore’s hitters, catcher Adley Rutschman and center fielder Cedric Mullins II, were among the top 15 American League hitters in wins above replacement as of Tuesday morning.

You could argue Baltimore’s transformation started when Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was called up last May. Since then the Orioles are 104-77, giving them the sixth-best win rate in baseball. The only teams better: the last two World Series winners (in the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves), and annual pennant contenders in the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Rutschman isn’t alone, and many of his fellow hitters have notably improved this season. Second baseman Adam Frazier signed a one-year deal with Baltimore this offseason and is rewarding the club with improvements in slugging percentage (.390, up from .311 last season) and run scoring percentage (43 percent, up from 33 percent). Outfielders Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander are also performing better than last season. Mullins hit 16 home runs in 156 games last year and already has eight in 53 games this season. His walk rate has also jumped up to 12.5 percent, from 7.0 percent a year ago. Hays is also walking more and making much better contact with the ball. His rate of hits on the sweet spot of the bat (also known as barrels) soared from 5.2 percent to 13.1 percent in just one season. Santander, meanwhile, has improved his batting average, on-base percentage and slugging rate. Plus, his rate of balls classified as “hard hit” is up to a career high 48 percent of balls put in play, up from 43 percent a year ago, according to FanGraphs.

Bullpen

On the other side of the ball, the Orioles’ relievers are striking out 28 percent of batters faced (ranking second overall in baseball) while stranding 75 percent of inherited runners on base (ninth) thanks to upgrades in key spots and small tweaks to approach.

Bryan Baker, a third-year pro selected off waivers by the Orioles from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, and Danny Coulombe, acquired from the Minnesota Twins in March, are the primary bridges between the starters and the late-inning guys. Almost half of Baker’s innings pitched (12⅓ out of 25⅓) have come in the 7th inning, and he relies on two-different pitch combinations depending on the batter faced. To right-handed hitters, he’s using a four-seam fastball and a slider, with a change-up tossed in from time to time. Lefties get the fastball and the change-up. Overall, he’s striking out 31 percent of batters faced and stranding 71 percent of runners on base. Coulombe is using his vast arsenal of pitches, including a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, slider, curveball and change-up, much differently than he did in 2022. His four-seam fastball rate is down from 32 percent to 10 percent, his two-seam fastball rate has nearly doubled while his curveball and change-up have been largely phased out in favor of a slider. As a result, his strikeout rate of 35 percent is a career high — and seven percentage points better than his previous best set in 2016. He’s also walking fewer than six percent of batters faced, well above his career rate.

Setup man Yennier Canó, acquired in a trade with the Twins last summer, relies on a sinker but will mix in a change-up to lefties and sneak in a slider and the change-up to right-handed batters. He’s striking out 30 percent of batters faced this season, leaving 83 percent on base. The success can be partly credited to pitching coach Chris Holt and his staff, who, according to the Baltimore Sun, worked with Canó in the offseason to make sure he kept his front shoulder closed through his motion. The results speak for themselves. Canó didn’t allow a hit until his ninth appearance of the season (11 innings pitched and 33 batters faced) and didn’t walk his first batter until May 25. His 0.59 WHIP is second-best among qualified relievers in 2023 and he leads qualified American League relievers in wins above replacement (1.5).

Second in that category? Closer Félix Bautista, the American League reliever of the month in April. Almost half of the swings against his fastball are whiffs, and almost half of the batters facing Bautista (48 percent) get sent back to the dugout on strikes. The 27-year-old is only in his second year in the majors, giving Baltimore control of his dominance for the foreseeable future.

Luck

In addition to the strong offense and reliable bullpen, it must be said that the Orioles have also benefited from good fortune. Luck is an inherent part of the game — what fan hasn’t cheered an unlikely outcome or bemoaned an ill-fated bounce that caused a ruinous ending — but it appears as though fortunate outcomes have particularly favored the Orioles this season. We would expect a team with a plus-30 run differential to be 33-26 after 59 games, not 37-22. Only the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers have outperformed expectations by more wins relative to their run differential this season. If we adjust for the sequencing of events — a team with four walks in a row in the same inning will certainly score a run, but spread those walks over a nine-inning game and they could have little to no effect on the outcome — we would expect Baltimore to have a 31-28 record, six wins fewer than their actual record. By this metric, they are the second-luckiest team in baseball after the Brewers (who have seven more wins than expected). Those expected win outcomes for the Orioles would have them in the thick of the wild-card race, not leading it.

Still, nothing in Baltimore’s performance suggests the Orioles are playing over their heads. For example, based on the exit velocities and launch angels of balls put in play, the Orioles should have a collective batting average of .244, a few basis points lower than their actual .249 average. Baltimore’s slugging rate, .416, is also right in line with expectations (.417) as is its weighted on-base average, which measures a hitter’s overall offensive value, adjusted for the weighted importance of different outcomes (.322 vs an expected .323). The Orioles’ pitchers, meanwhile, have produced an ERA of 4.20, worse than the 4.12 ERA we would expect if Baltimore’s pitchers experienced league average results on balls in play in addition to league average timing. .

Lucky or not, this is a good team — but not everyone is sold on them making the playoffs. FanGraphs’ projections give Baltimore a 42 percent chance to make the postseason; FiveThirtyEight gives them an almost identical 41 percent chance. Both those forecast systems factor in preseason expectations set by oddsmakers, thus diluting Baltimore’s strong start. After all, the Orioles win total was set at 77½ wins in March with odds of +325 to make the playoffs. implying a 23 percent chance. The current odds at Circa and FanDuel are also in line with FanGraphs and FiveThirtyEight projections as well. However, if the Orioles continue to play at their current level, they seem a solid bet to make the playoffs. Even FanGraphs’ forecast, using season-to-date stats and not preseason expectations, bumps their playoff chances to 58 percent.

