The PGA Tour-LIV merger stunned pro golfers. And not in a good way.

A little over a year after LIV Golf, the Saudi-funded breakaway league, divided the sport’s professional ranks by offering some of the world’s best players outrageous sums for less frequent play, PGA Tour golfers were apparently left stunned Tuesday by the announcement that the entities would merge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mackenzie Hughes, a Canadian player on the PGA Tour who is ranked 67th in the world, summed up how the news was revealed and the sour feelings among tour players when he tweeted, “Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with.”

Phil Mickelson, who sacrificed much of his popularity when he left the PGA Tour for a hefty paycheck from the LIV tour, tweeted simply, “An awesome day today.”

The news was announced Tuesday morning as PGA Tour players prepared for this weekend’s Canadian Open in Toronto. It comes after months of hard feelings and back-and-forth litigation between the LIV and the PGA. In announcing the merger, the two sides agreed to end “all pending litigation between the participating parties.”

Alright guys. How much to live stream the player meeting at 4 today??? (I’m KIDDING)…. But seriously…. — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023

“The guys who stayed loyal to the PGA Tour, it’s kind of a kick in the teeth to them,” PGA Tour player Callum Tarren said on the Golf Channel. “Obviously Rory [McIlroy] was a huge advocate of the PGA Tour, and now he kind of looks like all his hard work and sticking up for the PGA Tour was left by the wayside.”

Players such as McIlroy will have plenty to discuss in Toronto, starting with how the news came to them. “I love finding out morning news on Twitter,” tweeted Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion. Mark Hubbard tweeted that he was as much in the dark as anyone, writing, “I find out all of my information from text chains and ESPN alerts like the rest of you so stop texting me.”

Time to get on the bush hog — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) June 6, 2023

What’s happening? — David Lingmerth (@dlingmerth) June 6, 2023

The immediate responses were by turns salty, snarky and serious about just how golfers who took massive amounts of money to jump to the LIV tour will return to the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour had banned the players who had defected to LIV, but the organizations now “will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to re-apply for membership,” Tuesday’s announcement read.

What team do i get to be on @livgolf_league @PGATOUR — Scott Piercy (@ScottPiercyPGA) June 6, 2023

Can you imagine being someone that was excluded and villianized by previous policy at this point…. https://t.co/AroHKFHNen — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) June 6, 2023

Common sense has prevailed!!! — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 6, 2023

I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 6, 2023

Brooks Koepka, who earned a symbolic victory for LIV when he won the PGA Championship last month, took a poke at Brandel Chamlee, the Golf Channel commentator who recently called out the Saudis for using golf to “sportswash,” a term used to describe creating a distraction from the country’s human rights abuses.

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

Other stakeholders also responded to Tuesday’s news. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) mentioned his recent meeting with PGA Tour officials, tweeting: “So weird. PGA officials were in my office just months ago talking about how the Saudis’ human rights record should disqualify them from having a stake in a major American sport. I guess maybe their concerns weren’t really about human rights?”

Augusta National, the host of the Masters, which, like each of the sport’s major tournaments, allowed LIV golfers to participate in its event this year, remained neutral in a statement it released Tuesday afternoon.

“As we have expressed previously, what makes golf special is its rich history and ability to bring people together,” its statement read. “We are encouraged by this announcement, which represents a positive development in bringing harmony to men’s professional golf. Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are — and will remain — devoted to developing the game and celebrating its many virtues.”

