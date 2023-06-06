Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Stephen Strasburg threw the last of his 104 pitches and Chip Hale — the bench coach filling in for ejected manager Dave Martinez — came to retrieve the ball in the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 2019 World Series, the Washington Nationals were finally and inarguably his. Three things happened that night. Strasburg reached his athletic peak. He crushed any remaining notion that he would always be a fragile flower. And he made his last appearance as himself — ever.

We couldn’t know it then, but that October was effectively the end of Strasburg’s career. Suspend what you understand about Strasburg since then, that he has thrown just 31⅓ innings over the past three seasons and currently can’t live a normal, pain-free existence, let alone pitch in a major league game. When he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in December 2019, I wrote that the deal was “a reason for optimism in 2020, and well beyond.”

Seems foolish now. It felt right then.

But as Strasburg’s career feels over — given the reporting in a recent story by my colleague Jesse Dougherty — his legacy can’t be consumed by the contract, by the money he made when he couldn’t perform. His legacy should be defined by his brilliance when he was on the field.

Let’s get the contract out of the way, because it does loom over everything. This was, it should be pointed out, a straight-up Ted Lerner-Scott Boras negotiation. The late team owner and the uber agent had a long history of doing deals together, most negotiated at the Lerners’ Palm Springs, Calif., getaway. Some (Max Scherzer) worked out. Some (Matt Wieters) didn’t.

According to people familiar with the negotiations, the baseball operations staff led by longtime general manager Mike Rizzo pushed for a contract similar to the extension Clayton Kershaw signed to remain the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers the previous offseason. That deal came following the 2018 season, when Kershaw was 30, and was for three years and $93 million. The next offseason, Strasburg was 31 and had just opted out of the final four years of his first extension with the Nats, leaving $100 million on the table.

At that point, Strasburg was the reigning World Series MVP. He was coming off a year (including the postseason) in which he had made 38 starts and one relief appearance, went 23-6 with a 3.12 ERA, allowed 1.023 walks and hits per inning and struck out 298 hitters while walking only 60 in 245⅓ innings. Offering him something like $132 million over four years — a year more than Kershaw, because that’s what Strasburg’s old deal had remaining, and a few million dollars more annually — should have been enough.

Instead, Lerner bid against himself — adding crippling years and money. So instead of the contract being over after the current season, it extends three more years, a period when the over-under for Strasburg’s innings pitched should be set at 0.5. (I’ll take the under.)

That’s the reality, and it’s unfortunate. But don’t let what he couldn’t do undermine what he did.

The postseason of 2019 was, of course, the crowning achievement. Three innings of scoreless relief to allow the comeback in the wild-card game to take place. Five starts in which he always completed at least six innings, in which he only once gave up as many as three runs — and never more than that. Five games that the Nats won. A 5-0 record. A 1.98 ERA. A 0.936 WHIP. And 47 strikeouts with just four walks in 36⅓ innings — more innings that month than he has pitched since.

One postseason can enhance and secure a legacy. It can’t make one.

Don’t isolate the 2019 postseason, either. In his three starts in the 2014 and 2017 playoffs, here are Strasburg’s earned runs allowed: one, zero and zero. He struck out 24 and walked four in 19 innings. He allowed opponents a you-can-barely-see-it .474 OPS. In total, his nine postseason appearances produced a 1.46 ERA, a 0.940 WHIP, a .563 OPS against with 71 strikeouts and eight walks in 55⅓ innings. Oh, and the Nats won seven of those nine games.

The regular season stuff shouldn’t be used against him. At all. From 2012 to 2019 — from the time he returned from Tommy John surgery (and was shut down) through the championship season — here are Strasburg’s ranks among starting pitchers across baseball: 18th in ERA, 13th in WHIP, eighth in wins, 17th in innings, seventh in strikeout percentage, 13th in batting average against.

Underwhelmed? Performance like that would make a pitcher an all-star more years than not.

Legacy isn’t only about numbers, of course. Strasburg is the first player of the Nationals era who made it seem possible that Washington could matter as a baseball town. His debut 13 years ago this week was a singular event in a city that loves just that — 14 strikeouts, including the last seven Pittsburgh Pirates he faced, with no walks in a win that still ranks among the seminal D.C. sports moments of this century.

If Strasburg seemed distant in the early part of his career, it was apparent by the end that he clearly cared. At a minor league rehab start last season — a start that ultimately led nowhere — I asked Strasburg if he had considered how his health was entangled in the Nats’ current state, in the midst of a summer in which they would lose 107 games.

“I’ve had too many sleepless nights thinking that,” he said. It ate at him then. It may eat at him even more now. This is not about will or want, about caring or not.

The night of Oct. 29, 2019, was almost assuredly going to be the peak of Stephen Strasburg’s career, because he earned the World Series MVP award — and the Nats forced a Game 7 — that night. The absolute cliff he was approaching could not have been foreseen then. His health and his contract are intrinsic parts of his story. But they shouldn’t be the whole story. If this is the end, Stephen Strasburg should be remembered for what he is: an excellent pitcher who once electrified this town but whose body betrayed him. I hope he’s able to see that, too.

