What questions do you have about Stephen Strasburg and the Nats? Ask The Post.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the weekend, our Washington Nationals beat reporter Jesse Dougherty broke the news that Stephen Strasburg, the former ace and World Series MVP who was an October hero less than four years ago, has suffered so much nerve damage that he probably will never pitch again. Even if that wasn’t wholly unexpected, it is sobering, for sure.

Strasburg is such a fulcrum for the Nationals’ past and present — their onetime symbol of hope, their controversial subject of a shutdown, their innings-eating ace on the way to a World Series, their albatross of a contract — that I thought it was worth inviting Jesse to join me for a Q&A about all of it.

A note, too, about the chat for the summer: We’re going to take a break for a couple of months when things are generally quieter and resurface when everything is happening at once — pennant races, NFL camps, college football openers, etc. We reserve the right to have an emergency Q&A, but as far as regular Tuesday back-and-forths, please enjoy your summer.

With that, Jesse and I will start posting answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday. But please get your questions in early below!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Looking for more? Catch up on Barry Svrluga’s coverage:

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

GiftOutline Gift Article