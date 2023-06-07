Five years ago, the Capitals won the Cup. Fans won’t forget the feeling.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With six-tenths of a second remaining in Game 5 of the 2018 Stanley Cup finals and the Washington Capitals clinging to a 4-3 lead over the Vegas Golden Knights, Greg Christian stood on a chair inside a bar a couple of blocks from Capital One Arena and raised his fists in the air. “It’s going to happen,” Christian finally allowed himself to believe after Lars Eller, who had put the Capitals ahead earlier in the period, iced the puck with less than a second to play. “It’s really going to happen.”

“It wasn’t until that moment that I was sure they were going to win the Cup,” the 68-year-old Christian, who attended his first Capitals game during the team’s dreadful 1974-75 inaugural season, recalled in a telephone interview this week. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who said they knew way, way earlier, but that was the manifestation of the scars I have from previous years.”

After the horn sounded at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, prompting a joyous on-ice celebration led by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Christian spilled out into the streets of Chinatown to revel in the win with thousands of strangers who “felt almost like family.” Exactly five years later, memories of that night — and the two months leading up to the Capitals’ first title — endure for both longtime supporters, such as Christian, and the newcomers who became fans because of the Cup run.

Northern Virginia native Emily Cox grew up in a family of baseball fans, and while they would tune in to the occasional Capitals playoff game, it wasn’t until she attended a Capitals watch party during the 2018 Eastern Conference finals after returning home from college for the summer that she became more invested in the team. Cox was among the 18,000 fans who saw the Capitals clinch the Cup at a watch party inside Capital One Arena before joining the celebration outside — and then scrambling to catch the last Metro train home.

“I just remember the energy was insane,” Cox, 25, said. “I knew there were so many people unlike me who had been waiting for this for years and years, and to see their excitement made me excited.”

Some of the memories that stick with Cox are Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky’s two goals in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals and goaltender Braden Holtby’s mind-blowing save in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals.

“ ‘The Save’ is ingrained in my brain,” she said. “That was such a pivotal moment and I think really turned the tide in that game, because, if you’re Vegas, how are you supposed to come back from that?”

(Answer: You don’t.)

Jill Cashen’s husband became a Capitals season ticket holder several years before the team won its first title, but between a busy job and helping raise two young daughters, she seldom made time for hockey. That changed during the spring of 2018, when Cashen got swept up in the excitement of the Caps’ playoff run.

“If I saw Lars Eller in Harris Teeter in 2017, I would’ve had no idea who he was,” Cashen said. “Now, I could name his children.”

Cashen was charmed by the outpouring of support at the Capitals’ practice facility in Ballston, where one of her daughters took figure skating lessons, after the team clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup finals, and by the stories of players such as T.J. Oshie and Matt Niskanen taking Metro to playoff games. She began consuming as much information about the team as she could and watched every game of the finals.

While Cashen regrettably missed the championship parade because of a work conflict, she still cherishes a unique memento from the day. A friend who attended the parade somehow managed to gain access to a restricted area, where she found herself standing next to Barry Trotz, and she asked the Capitals coach to record a video message for Cashen.

Rob McCannell followed the Capitals’ Cup run from Florida, where he works as a high school science teacher and has spent most of his life since growing up a huge Redskins and Bullets fan in Loudoun County. McCannell, 53, said he began paying closer attention to the Capitals when his love for Washington’s football team began to wane toward the end of Robert Griffin III’s tenure.

He said he first had a sense the 2018 postseason might turn out better than previous years when Ovechkin scored with just over a minute remaining in Game 3 of the Capitals’ second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, giving Washington a 2-1 series lead. More than a month later, he was placing a large order for championship gear and memorabilia to hang in his classroom.

“It really did feel like the Redskins Super Bowls to me,” McCannell said. “A lot of that, I think, is the social media aspect. I was able to see so many other people that were so invested and interact with them, which is something you just couldn’t do as an out-of-market fan before.”

D.C. native Rob Higdon’s memories of the Capitals’ Cup run are more limited than most fans’. With Washington trailing its first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets two games to one, Higdon left on a business trip to Oslo and didn’t return until after Evgeny Kuznetsov exorcised the demons with his Game 6 overtime winner against Pittsburgh.

Higdon, a season ticket holder since 2000, joked at the time that he should extend his trip and remain abroad for as long as the Capitals were alive, but instead he attended every remaining home game. He even flew to Las Vegas and attended Game 5 with some friends.

“It was probably the greatest sports moment of my life,” Higdon, 51, said this week. “From start to finish, it was just a big party, and the Vegas fans were about as nice as any fans could be. They were just happy to be there and to have a team.”

Higdon was delighted to see the Capitals’ bandwagon swell during the Cup run, which culminated in D.C.’s first title in the four major professional team sports since 1992.

“The more the merrier,” he said. “Bring them all in.”

“It was so cool to see the city come together for a team,” said Cox, who has remained a devoted Capitals fan since moving to Colorado in 2019 and whose mom plans trips to visit around when Washington is in town to play the Avalanche. “I hope that happens again one day, just to see a new generation of fans get to experience that feeling of excitement.”

In the five seasons since they won the Cup, the Capitals have failed to advance past the first round of the playoffs. This year, Washington missed the postseason for the first time since 2014 and fired coach Peter Laviolette, replacing him with Spencer Carbery. With only six players from the 2018 team whose names were engraved on the Stanley Cup still on the roster, there’s comfort in reliving the memories of five years ago.

“Sometimes I think about it and it feels like yesterday, and sometimes it feels like it was longer ago,” Christian said. “Especially when you think about how few guys are still with the team. I’m part of a couple of Facebook groups for Caps fans, and we’re constantly reminiscing. There’s just so many memories. There’s a video on YouTube of all seven of Devante Smith-Pelly’s goals from that run, and I probably watch it once a month.”

Just last week, McCannell watched the video of Tom Wilson pummeling the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Braydon Coburn early in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“Every June, we pull up Jakub Vrana’s Instagram stories and the fountain-hopping videos,” said Cashen, whose family’s text chains now feature speculation about which player from the 2018 team might be the next to leave.

There are other reminders, too, such as the song “I Will Wait” by Mumford and Sons, which became the soundtrack for the Capitals’ Stanley Cup triumph thanks to the snazzy highlight videos produced by the team’s game entertainment staff.

“Anytime that comes on the radio — it doesn’t matter where we are — we’ll turn it up,” Cashen said. “That’s our Stanley Cup anthem. I cannot hear that song without thinking about ‘The Save’ or Devante Smith-Pelly’s diving goal. It’s visual and visceral. Our memories are very positive and strong five years later.”

