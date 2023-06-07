The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The NBA Finals continue Wednesday with Game 3 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NBA Finals live updates Heat hosts Nuggets in pivotal Game 3

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will meet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The series is tied at 1-1. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

Here’s what to know

Tip-off time is set for shortly after 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and the game will be televised on ABC. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN app.
The Nuggets blitzed the Heat in Game 1, rolling to a 104-93 victory over the Heat at Ball Arena.
Miami responded in Game 2 as its shooters came alive to even the series with a grinding 111-108 win.

