NBA Finals live updates Heat hosts Nuggets in pivotal Game 3

The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will meet in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The series is tied at 1-1. Follow along for live updates and analysis.
Here’s what to know
- Tip-off time is set for shortly after 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and the game will be televised on ABC. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN app.
- The Nuggets blitzed the Heat in Game 1, rolling to a 104-93 victory over the Heat at Ball Arena.
- Miami responded in Game 2 as its shooters came alive to even the series with a grinding 111-108 win.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Tip-off time is set for shortly after 8:30 p.m. Eastern, and the game will be televised on ABC. The game can also be streamed on the ESPN app.
Miami responded in Game 2 as its shooters came alive to even the series with a grinding 111-108 win.
1/3
Live contributors 4End of carousel
Just now
Just now
10 min ago
10 min ago
19 min ago
19 min ago