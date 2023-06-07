Coco Gauff is better this time, but still can’t solve Iga Swiatek

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARIS — The increments come grudgingly when trying to climb Mount Swiatek, especially at Roland Garros, but Coco Gauff did gain an increment on Wednesday. She did something she couldn’t do last year in the drab French Open final against No. 1 Iga Swiatek: She helped turn the match into a captivation.

Gauff lost this 2023 quarterfinal, 6-4, 6-2, but she looked much more a part of the proceedings. Rather than a whole match she could rue, like the 6-1, 6-3 of last year, she had junctures she can rue, like her 1-for-5 record on break point chances, or the part at 4-4 in the first set when she led 15-30 and blasted an ooh of a return, only to have Swiatek rally within the point, put away a sitter, then claim the next six points, four of them off Gauff’s ensuing serve. Gauff’s unforced errors remained the same as last year — 23 — but spread themselves across a wider time frame.

“Especially the first set was really tight,” Swiatek said on court afterward, adding of Gauff, “Even though she’s young (19), she’s experienced.”

Swiatek’s dominance and mastery since 2020 here have overcome much more than that — two titles already by age 22, with a third probable judging by form — and she raised her match record at “Poland Garros,” so dubbed in her honor, to 25-2. She improved her record against Gauff to 7-0 and her set record to 14-0, against a fearless Floridian who keeps yearning to play Swiatek so as to gauge her own level. Swiatek struck 19 winners to 13 for Gauff, and dug out of three break points in the 1-1 game of the second set alone, two of them when Gauff erred on service returns.

These two players ranked Nos. 6 and 1 did have to wait a good while before walking out to the court in the sunshine given the duration of the opening match. That one pitted Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the 2022 Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist ranked No. 7, against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the queen of marathons around here this fortnight.

Just as Haddad Maia’s previous three matches had lasted two hours, 43 minutes, 2:48 and 3:51, with that last one the longest tour-level match of 2023, this one required two hours, 29 minutes. When Haddad Maia won it 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, in a third set packed with close games and deuces, a sliver of tennis history had happened. Haddad Maia, from São Paulo, became the first Brazilian woman in a Grand Slam semifinal since the great Maria Bueno, whose 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 loss to Billie Jean King at the 1968 U.S. Championships became her 20th and final major semifinal appearance.

Shortly thereafter, Gauff and then Swiatek emerged in the endless French sunshine to a sparse crowd that did pick up as the match went along, as if the French had left behind their lunchtime wines at last. The crowd seemed slightly tilted toward Gauff but appreciative of both, sometimes shouting the now-familiar tennis words “Coco” and “Iga,” all as a budding dynasty kept budding.

