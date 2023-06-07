Jill Ellis, who guided the U.S. to World Cup glory, is focused what comes next

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jill Ellis is 3½ years removed from coaching the U.S. women’s national soccer team. These days, she wears the sun-splashed colors of the San Diego Wave, which appointed her team president in June 2021 before its inaugural season in the NWSL. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With the World Cup six weeks away, though, the U.S. team is not far from her mind. She and Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo (1934-38) are the only men’s or women’s coaches to win two World Cup titles, a feat that helped earn Ellis a place in the National Soccer Hall of Fame last month.

As the head of a FIFA task force on development of the sport and furthering opportunities for women, Ellis will attend a portion of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

This week the 56-year-old graduate of Fairfax’s Robinson Secondary School and William & Mary was back in the Washington area to receive an award at the NATO Youth Summit and moderate a discussion on diplomacy in sports.

Before returning to California, the English-born Ellis set aside time to discuss several topics with The Washington Post.

Q: Do you miss preparing for a World Cup?

A: I still absolutely love the international game, but I also knew a national team job has a shelf life. You’ve got to have a different lens. I don’t believe in people sitting in jobs for 20 years, because there needs to be a freshness. There needs to be a perspective. I knew it was my time. I don’t miss the thought of leading that team, but I certainly miss watching [international soccer] closely and continuing to learn from it.

Q: How close did you come to coaching another national team?

A: I spoke to Australia. Leaving the U.S. role was partly professional because there needs to be a new vision, but there were also some personal things, like my missing my kid’s birthdays. So when I looked at Australia, I thought about my parents aging [in Florida] and it being a long way. I was ready to look at something different.

Q: How about coaching in the NWSL?

A: Coaching in the league was not something I honestly thought about, in large part because I still think we have a long way to go. It’s not the fear of hard things. You just want to make sure everybody around you is truly invested. … There was much more to happen to grow things off the pitch to make it a better experience than what we were delivering at the time.

Q: How did the San Diego job come about?

A: Ron Burkle [the expansion team owner] wanted me to do some consulting. He said he believed women’s soccer is going to be a billion-dollar industry and he’s going to get in in the basement. It’s how I felt, but just hearing it from someone like that validated everything. I said to him, ‘I’m really intrigued, but I don’t want to consult. I want to run the whole damn thing.’ I didn’t go to Wharton, but I believe I know how to bring people together. A couple days later, I got this email from him saying it was a really bold ask. He goes, ‘Here’s a bold offer. Let’s go do this.’ It was a gulp moment, but it felt like the right thing to do. After 30 years on the sideline [in college soccer and national programs], it’s more about creating what comes after you than what’s ahead of you.

Q: What was it like overseeing an expansion team last year?

A: I love being in the cooker, but it was just a massive learning curve. It wasn’t a fire hose; it was a water cannon. It was very uncomfortable, but ultimately it’s why I wanted to do it. My first thing was building a good product on the pitch. Everything else will come from there. Do I feel good about the trajectory of what we’re trying to achieve? Yes.

[Last year, the Wave went 10-6-6, finished third in the regular season and lost in the semifinals. This year, San Diego is second with a 6-3-1 record and leads the league in attendance with a 20,552 average.]

Q: You’ve mentioned the importance of getting women involved in coaching and executive positions. That was your thinking in hiring Casey Stoney as the coach?

A: I remember speaking to the president of another NWSL club [who she declined to identify]. And he said to me, ‘You’re going to hire a female coach?’ I said, ‘I am.’ He said, ‘You know, there aren’t that many good ones out there.’ I said, ‘You’ve just got to look.’ It’s been so great having a network of women in the game. They were competitors but I felt like I needed to bring these women together like a sorority because we’re dealing with the same challenges.

Q: Speaking of challenges, women’s soccer has battled FIFA for greater investment and exposure for decades. Things are getting better, but are they changing fast enough?

A: I look at the steps they’re making with increasing the pay and turning down World Cup TV contract offers because they’re not enough. That’s a huge statement. I’m still wanting to go at lightspeed, but I’m learning even within our league there’s only so much you can control.

Q: Women’s soccer does seem to becoming a valuable asset for both FIFA and leagues around the world.

A: It wasn’t really something that I paid attention to as a coach, but now I’m incredibly passionate and speak more about it. On the TV side, for instance, we are told the numbers aren’t there for better timeslots. Until you actually get an opportunity to have that prime time slot, you don’t know potentially what happens. it’s not even taking a risk anymore. We’ve shown there’s an audience and an appetite for it. That is where I still want things to happen, but I don’t think it happens without advocates or allies getting into positions where decisions are made.

Q: In your experience, what is the key to winning a World Cup?

A: You have to have the trifecta of athleticism, technical proficiency and mentality. We had a monopoly on that for many, many years. … [This year] England is strong. Germany is trending up again. I definitely think the game is much further along, much further advanced. It’s such a better level, and that’s great because it’s just going to continue to trend that way.

Q: How do you think the U.S. team will fare this summer?

A: We’re in pole position, and the reason I say that is the firepower we have. We’ve always had incredible attacking personalities. We’re still heavy there. I think of a player like [21-year-old] Trinity Rodman, who can score and facilitate. You’ve got a great balance again of experience and youth. There’s absolutely an opportunity to hit the third one in a row.

