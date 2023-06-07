Lionel Messi, soccer’s biggest star, plans to sign with MLS club Inter Miami

Breaking: Lionel Messi plans to sign with Miami’s MLS club, bringing the sport’s biggest star to the United States.
Messi announced his plans Wednesday in an interview with Spanish media. The 35-year-old, who led Argentina to the World Cup title last year and has long since cemented his status as a global icon, is poised to join Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain of France’s Ligue 1. His contract with Inter Miami is not yet finalized, he said.
Messi was reportedly also pursued by Saudi officials to join a team there and by Barcelona, the Spanish club he spent most of his career with before joining PSG in 2021.
This is a developing story and will be updated.