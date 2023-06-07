Patrick Corbin struggles early, bats stay quiet as Nats fall to Arizona

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Patrick Corbin walked off the mound after completing the sixth inning and glanced at the scoreboard. He took a deep breath and exhaled before giving catcher Riley Adams a fist bump. He had thrown 98 pitches, a total that may have seemed far-fetched given how his Wednesday night start at Nationals Park began — hits to four of the first five batters he faced and a three-run deficit before many fans had even found their seats.

Corbin fought after that, even if he wasn’t at his best. He allowed 11 hits in the Nationals’ 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He got swings and misses with his slider, but not with the rest of his arsenal. He didn’t allow a run the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to win.

The outing marked the second straight start that he put his team in an early hole. Last time, his offense picked him up in a 10-6 win over the Dodgers. There were no such answers by the Nationals against Arizona and starter Zach Davies.

Advertisement

“Patrick gave up three runs, but then he really settled down nicely, which was good to see,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “But when you’re down 3-0 in the first inning, against a team that’s playing really well, it’s tough to scratch and claw and come back.”

Corbin was down 2-0 after just six pitches. Ketel Marte doubled on the first pitch of the game, followed by a bunt single by Corbin Carroll. Emmanuel Rivera hit a two-run double. Two batters later, Evan Longoria roped an RBI double of his own. Like that, Corbin was staring at a 3-0 deficit.

Martinez said after the game that Corbin could’ve used his secondary pitches more frequently early to keep the aggressive Diamondbacks hitters off his fastball.

“Maybe just a little better location early on, mix it up a little bit better,” Corbin said. “As the game went on, they did get some hits, but I thought we mixed it up a little bit and got some big outs when we needed. And just today we couldn’t tack on a couple more runs.”

Advertisement

Corbin fought through traffic the rest of his start — Arizona had at least one base runner in every inning. Yet the Diamondbacks (37-25) finished 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

The Nationals (25-36) made it 3-2 in the third. After Alex Call (single) and Lane Thomas (double) reached to open the inning, Luis García cut the deficit to 3-1 with an infield single. Jeimer Candelario hit into a 3-6-3 double play that scored Thomas, making it 3-2. The Nationals would get no closer.

Longoria added another RBI double in the seventh off Carl Edwards Jr. after Corbin exited. Carroll hit a two-run homer off Jordan Weems in the ninth to cap off a four-hit night.

Corbin, in the fifth year of a six-year, $140 million deal signed before the 2019 season, continues to underperform his contract. Wednesday’s start — three runs in six innings — lowered his ERA to 4.89. The numbers say he is not the same pitcher he was when he first signed, His whiff rate was 31.5 percent the year of the Nationals’ World Series. Now it’s 21.1, well below league average of 24.7.

Advertisement

At 33, the left-hander’s role has changed. He’s become an elder statesman for a young pitching staff. His stuff isn’t what it was, but he can still eat valuable innings. Wednesday’s start, despite its rough beginning, was further proof.

“Today was just one of those games where it seemed like anything away, they kind of slapped it the other way or hit it hard the other way,” Corbin said. “That’s why I bring back the commanding inside a little bit better, but they know me pretty well over there. They came out swinging. To give up three after that, it’s not ideal to give up 11 hits, but you just try to battle and minimize damage, and we were able to do that.”

Nationals roster moves

The Nationals recalled pitcher Cory Abbott from Class AAA Rochester before Wednesday’s game. They designated reliever Erasmo Ramirez for assignment in a corresponding move.

Advertisement

Ramirez, 33, was one of Martinez’s most reliable relievers a year ago, posting a 2.92 ERA over 60 appearances. But the journeyman reliever had a 6.63 ERA in 23 games thus far. Martinez said Ramirez struggled to find consistency with his delivery.

Abbott, 27, has allowed one run in four innings at the big league level this year after bouncing between Class AAA Rochester and the majors last year for the Nationals. It was the second straight day that the Nationals designated a reliever for assignment after they did the same to Andrés Machado on Tuesday. Machado cleared waivers Wednesday and accepted his assignment to Rochester.

Air quality affects others, not Nationals

Despite the poor air quality in Washington Wednesday’s game went on as scheduled. But not every East Coast matchup was so lucky — a game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was postponed, as was the contest between the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers. The Harrisburg Senators, the Nationals Class AA affiliate, postponed their game due to poor air quality as well.

GiftOutline Gift Article