NFLPA’s ‘secretive’ search for executive director has most in the dark

About 20 months after player representatives voted to extend DeMaurice Smith’s contract for what he called his final term as executive director of the NFL Players Association, the union continues a quiet search for his successor that could be entering its final stages. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As NFL team owners finalize a contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell that is expected to run until the spring of 2027, the players could choose a new executive director to sit across the bargaining table the next time a labor agreement is negotiated. But leaders on the players’ side have said little about their protracted search, and some of those close to the process have expressed frustration about the confidential approach.

“It’s so secretive,” a person connected to one candidate said in recent days. “It’s hard to get any information.”

A prominent agent said he had heard “absolutely nothing” about how the search will conclude.

According to several people familiar with the process, former players Domonique Foxworth, Kellen Winslow Sr. and Matt Schaub were considered for the job by the NFLPA’s executive committee but are no longer regarded as candidates. It is not clear whether any of the three could be reconsidered.

Foxworth and Winslow appeared to be attractive candidates. Foxworth, a former cornerback, was the union’s president during his playing career. He’s now an NFL analyst for ESPN. Winslow, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has been a college administrator at several schools, including a stint as athletic director at Florida A&M.

The selection of either would allow the NFLPA to return to its leadership model when Smith’s predecessor, Hall of Famer Gene Upshaw, served as executive director and worked closely with the union’s former general counsel, Richard Berthelsen. Following Upshaw’s death in 2008 and a stint by Berthelsen as interim executive director, the players took a different approach by selecting an attorney from outside the sport with their 2009 choice of Smith.

One person connected to the process said last week that Don Davis, a former NFL player who is the union’s senior director of player affairs and a senior adviser to Smith, has reemerged as a prospective candidate. The Athletic reported last month that no internal candidates were among the finalists.

That person also identified David Feher, an outside attorney for the NFLPA, as a possible contender. But another person with knowledge of the process said Feher was not pursuing the job.

Some wonder whether the process will conclude with the players unable to agree on a successor to Smith and keeping him in place — if he’s willing to remain.

“I don’t think the job is going to leave the building,” one person connected to the search said this week.

According to several people connected to the process, the NFLPA is not currently considering Eric Winston, the retired offensive lineman who formerly served as the union’s president; attorney Cyrus Mehri, the co-founder of the Fritz Pollard Alliance who attempted to run for executive director in 2017 but was not permitted to enter the process; attorney David Cornwell, an executive director finalist in 2009; or former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt, a onetime agent who had been mentioned in previous election cycles as a candidate.

Others who have been mentioned in speculation about the job include Tom DePaso, the NFLPA’s general counsel; Teri Smith, the union’s chief operating officer; George Atallah, the NFLPA’s assistant executive director for external affairs; and Anthony Gonzalez, the former player who served two terms in the House of Representatives as a Republican from Ohio.

Sports Business Journal reported last month that the NFLPA had scheduled a meeting for its player reps for late June to conduct its election. The union has not confirmed that timeline and declined to comment on its search. JC Tretter, the former Cleveland Browns center who is the NFLPA president, and Smith did not respond to requests to comment, nor did representatives of the search firm working with the union.

In October 2021, team player reps voted, 22-8, to extend Smith’s contract, with two abstentions. The 22 votes were the minimum Smith needed to keep the election process from being opened to other candidates the following March. The matter was put before the 32 player reps after players on the NFLPA’s 14-member selection committee were split in their vote. A unanimous vote in Smith’s favor in the initial vote would have led to his contract being extended without involving all 32 player reps.

The union has not publicly specified how long Smith’s contract extension lasts. The players voted in 2021 to reduce the minimum length of Smith’s term to as little as one year. Smith said in a statement at the time that he “shared with the players that I wanted this to be my last term as their Executive Director and that I wanted to stay to ensure that we have a succession plan which puts the NFLPA in the strongest possible position after I leave.”

Tretter confirmed then that the player reps had voted to extend Smith’s contract “for one more term” as executive director. He said Smith “was transparent with us about his interest in moving on.”

Smith’s reelection came after the players voted in March 2020 to ratify a collective bargaining agreement that ushered in major changes, including an expanded playoff field and a 17-game regular season. That labor deal was approved by 51.5 percent of the 1,978 players who cast votes. It runs through 2030. At that point, the NFL will have gone nearly two decades without a work stoppage — since the owners locked out the players in 2011 before the sides struck a 10-year deal.

