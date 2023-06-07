A Game 2 lowlight reel hammered home what the Nuggets did wrong

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — The Denver Nuggets licked their wounds after their first home loss of the playoffs with a relaxing team dinner at Jeff Green’s home in Pinecrest, Fla., which, as Jamal Murray put it, felt like it was “all the way out in Narnia.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When the Western Conference champions reemerged from the magic wardrobe and returned to downtown Miami, Coach Michael Malone was waiting with 17 film clips from their loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The lowlight reel, Malone said at Tuesday’s practice, revealed how a lack of “discipline” had cost the Nuggets more than 40 points and enabled the Heat to pull off a 111-108 comeback victory to even the series at a game apiece.

There was plenty to review: early defensive breakdowns that gave confidence to Miami’s complementary scorers, careless fouls on three-point shooters, sloppy turnovers that deflated Denver’s second-half offense and an uncharacteristic complacency as an eight-point lead slipped away in the final period.

“Our players owned it,” Malone said ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center. “They told me we didn’t play hard enough. They told me we weren’t disciplined enough. For years now, we’ve handled adversity very well. I have no doubt that [Wednesday] night we will be a much more disciplined, urgent team.”

Without question, Game 3 represents the moment of maximum pressure to date for the Nuggets, who breezed past the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, got up early on the Phoenix Suns in the second round and swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals.

Contributing to Denver’s shifting fortunes is the Finals’ change of venue. This season, the Nuggets were a juggernaut at Ball Arena and wholly unpredictable on the road. Denver posted a 34-7 record and averaged 119.4 points at home in the regular season while going 19-22 and averaging 112.2 points on the road. In the playoffs, the Nuggets are 9-1 at home and 4-3 on the road, though they scored impressive closeout victories against the Suns and Lakers without the benefit of Denver’s mile-high altitude.

The Heat is 6-2 at home in the postseason and will host the first Finals game in Miami since LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh faced the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

“I’m expecting every time we make a layup and free throw for there to be an avalanche of noise,” Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “And obviously when we get stops. We’ve seen what this city looks like when it’s been in the Finals.”

To reclaim home-court advantage, the Nuggets must perform better in the fourth quarter. Through two games, Denver has outscored Miami by a total of six points in the first quarters, 17 points in the second quarters and six points in the third quarters. However, the Heat has outscored the Nuggets by 21 points in the fourth quarters, including a masterful showing down the stretch of their Game 2 victory.

Malone noted that Denver’s fourth-quarter offense has taken longer to develop against Miami because it hasn’t benefited from many transition opportunities created by its defense. In search of a kick-start, the Nuggets plan to explore lineup adjustments aimed at tightening their late-game defense and to diversify their approach against the Heat’s zone defense.

“We’re taking the ball out of the net, we’re walking it up, we’re playing against the zone and we’re getting caught playing in really late-clock situations,” Malone said. “That’s hurting our offense.”

Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as an X-factor: The fourth-year forward could help unlock the Nuggets’ offense with a breakout performance, or he could find his role reduced in favor of Green or Bruce Brown if his defensive miscues continue.

Porter, 24, has recovered from multiple back surgeries earlier in his career to serve as a reliable third scorer, averaging 17.4 points while shooting 41.4 percent from deep during the regular season. But he has opened the Finals in a slump, shooting 7 for 24 from the field and 3 for 17 from beyond the arc in two games.

Without Porter effectively stretching the court, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has faced extra defensive attention and taken on more of the scoring burden. Jokic had 41 points in Game 2, but he registered a 2023 postseason-low four assists.

“We need to do a better job of finding him or just getting him open,” Jokic said of Porter. “That’s going to help us collectively, of course. But it’s not just him.”

Denver’s other chief concern on offense will be to free up Murray, who was hounded by Jimmy Butler in Game 2. Miami’s decision to put Kevin Love in the starting lineup enabled Coach Erik Spoelstra to deploy Butler, a physical 6-foot-7 wing, on the 6-4 Murray.

Murray, who had scored at least 25 points in six straight games entering Game 2, finished with 18 points, his lowest-scoring performance in more than a month.

“[Murray] is one of the heads of the snake,” Butler said. “I think it’s a two-headed snake. Bam has a really tough job to do [on Jokic]. I have a tough job on Murray. He scores in so many different ways. He has the ball consistently and is making all the right reads, all the right passes. It’s just about effort, contesting every shot, body on body and making everything difficult for him.”

The last time Denver found itself in a truly tight spot was Game 5 against the Suns, when it responded to two straight losses with a 118-102 victory. That night, Jokic dished 12 assists, Porter hit five three-pointers and five Nuggets finished in double figures.

That pivotal Game 5 victory, which came at home, sparked a seven-game winning streak that continued until the Heat snapped it Sunday. Now, the Nuggets must steady themselves in Miami or risk falling behind in a series for the first time this postseason.

“I think the intensity and energy [in Game 2] wasn’t where it needed to be from me personally or really the team as a whole,” Porter said. “There’s distractions out there. You’re going to hear the noise. You have to just not back down from them. We all know it’s a big moment. I think we are just trying to be locked in and stay as poised as possible. [We’re trying] not to let [the moment] get too big.”

