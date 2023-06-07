After PGA Tour’s Saudi deal, outrage but no clear path to blocking it

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the dust settled on the PGA Tour’s shocking announcement that it has an agreement to work alongside LIV Golf, its controversial Saudi-funded rival, the reeling golf world began to take stock Wednesday of the next steps of the process — and the possible obstacles facing the deal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight PGA Tour officials and some golfers were eager to tout the deal as a stabilizing force for a sport mired in conflict and uncertainty. But there was no shortage of detractors, from players who felt they’d been hoodwinked by tour officials to lawmakers who expressed concerns about the Saudis becoming a primary stakeholder in pro golf’s future.

“The Saudis were primarily responsible for 9/11. We know that,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.). “They murdered an American member of the media in a most vicious way. They treat women like cattle. They throw gay folks off of buildings. And these are the people they want to get in bed with? I just don't have any respect for that.”

The potential hurdles and outcomes were buzzing around both the Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto, where the PGA Tour has descended for this week’s Canadian Open, and in Washington, where lawmakers grumbled but by no means were unified in whether Congress should intervene.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), a close ally of the 9/11 families, told reporters Wednesday at his weekly news conference that he would “leave it up to the professionals there to figure out what’s best for golf.” And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) brushed aside the deal as “not a governmental concern.”

At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “This is a private entity and we are being consistent here on not commenting on the actions of or mergers of private entities.”

But others said the deal needs more scrutiny, citing antitrust issues, concerns over foreign investments and the Saudis’ cozy relationship with President Trump, the presumptive Republican front-runner in the 2024 election. Trump’s golf courses have hosted three LIV events, bringing millions of dollars to Trump’s business.

“This is a really big deal,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “I don’t know why we want foreign dictatorships to be running major American sports leagues, and given the Saudis’ use of LIV to funnel money to one of the major presidential candidates, why do we want the PGA to be in that business? There are real national security issues here, and it’s’ important for us to talk about what the implications are.”

On Monday night, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, along with the European-based DP World Tour, reached an agreement to drop their pending legal battles and join forces, creating a new for-profit commercial entity. The three will continue operating distinct tours for now. LIV Golf, the struggling upstart that banked on its shorter tournaments and team formats, has said nothing about how or if it will field a tour beyond the 2023 season.

The deal between the PGA Tour and the deep-pocketed Saudi Public Investment Fund was done in secret and many details are still unknown. The first hurdle the agreement needs to clear is the PGA Tour’s policy board.

“When we get into those discussions and explain, which I have a lot of work to do, the benefit to our players, to our members, the benefit to our business, I feel like that’s something that we’ll get to,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

It will be Monahan’s job to sell the board on the deal, but he could find a receptive audience. The board includes five independent directors, five players and a PGA of America representative. Two of the five independent directors, Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy, were instrumental in brokering the agreement. The five players are Rory McIlroy, who spoke positively of the deal Wednesday, Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman and Peter Malnati.

“I look 10 years down the line, I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf,” McIlroy said. “I think it unifies it and secures its financial future.”

The deal might also need government approval. The PGA Tour is not calling it a merger, and officials there don’t yet know whether they’d have to seek clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, which requires companies with more than $100 million in assets to notify the government before attempting a merger.

Legal observers say too little is publicly known about the agreement to predict whether it will be subject to government review.

“We don’t have a ton of granularity into how the deal is structured,” said Henry Hauser, a former attorney for the Federal Trade Commission who now specializes in antitrust matters for Perkins Coie. “We would need that to confidently answer whether a filing would have to happen or not. But that’s a key question: Do they have to file competitive documents, which could delay closing their deal while DOJ does a review?”

Experts cited a pair of recent similar cases. Last year, a federal judge blocked a proposed merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, one of its chief publishing rivals. The DOJ argued that the deal would give Penguin Random House “outsize influence” in the industry and weaken competition. And last month, a federal judge halted a deal between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways. Like the golf agreement, that deal was billed as a partnership, not a merger. The DOJ argued it still violated the Clayton Act, which prohibits mergers and acquisitions that create monopolies or lessen competition.

“Whether it’s a merger or joint venture, the act still applies,” said one former DOJ official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a case he was not party to.

That former official said the DOJ would typically review an initial filing of competitive documents. If there are concerns, that would trigger a more thorough probe that could take months and involve hundreds of thousands of documents before the DOJ either signs off on the deal or moves to stop it.

“Everybody knows when the DOJ is going to look at something,” the former official said. “It's high profile, it's an agreement among clearly competing entities, those already embroiled in a very public dispute that involved accusations of antitrust violations. These parties surely know what the risk is, and I'm sure they're considering that as they structure the transaction.”

Sparked by the fight between the competing tours, the Justice Department was already investigating whether the PGA Tour violated antitrust laws in its effort to squash its rival. Hauser said that investigation could make it more likely the DOJ takes a close look at the PGA-LIV partnership, which DOJ officials could see as further evidence that the PGA Tour is creating a monopoly. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

“Until we get more information on the finances and operation of the business, I doubt DOJ or FTC would do much,” said Adam Badawi, law professor at UC Berkeley. “Even when we do learn more, I doubt that protecting the golf audiences of the world is at the top of the agenda for regulators. Although the Saudi connection does mean that this development could be subject to some congressional pressure.”

Some lawmakers say they’ll urge both DOJ and congressional leaders to take a closer look at the deal, including Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who chairs the committee on finance and said, “We’ll be digging into it.”

Rep. John Garamendi (D-Calif.) introduced a bill Wednesday that would seek to strip the PGA Tour of its tax-exempt status, though the proposal would likely face a steep climb in the current GOP-led House.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) recalled sitting with Monahan last June at the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. He said the PGA Tour boss enlisted him to speak out against LIV Golf and its Saudi benefactors.

“And now for him to 180 degrees abandon the 9/11 families and others, I think, it speaks volumes,” he said.

Blumenthal, who serves on Judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee, said he’d like DOJ to take a closer look the deal but also says lawmakers shouldn’t be turning a blind eye.

“I think there is an oversight function for the Congress to play,” Blumenthal said.

Mariano Alfaro, Ben Strauss and Perry Stein contributed to this report.

